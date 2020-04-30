Port Clements Fire Department member Cheryl Bennett said Logan Peerless “really enjoyed” the birthday parade they organized for him on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Logan is pictured watching the parade from home with his mother Ashley. (Cheryl Bennett/Submitted photo)

‘A wonderful morale boost’: Haida Gwaii fire departments perform birthday parades

Port Clements and Skidegate fire departments surprise celebrating children

Haida Gwaii fire departments have been performing birthday parades to help local children celebrate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Port Clements Fire Department surprised Logan Peerless for his 10th birthday, with three trucks driving from the fire hall past his house, including one driven by fire department member Harmonie Rose who sang happy birthday.

Fire department member Cheryl Bennett told the Observer she organized the parade for Peerless, who is her neighbour, and he “really enjoyed it.”

“I just feel bad for the younger kids as they can’t have parties and can’t see their friends,” Bennett said. “This is the first time we have done this.”

Teachers from Peerless’ school joined in in their private vehicles, she added, and many of his classmates walked by as well.

On Saturday afternoon the Skidegate Volunteer Fire Department did the same for Caterina Clifton’s son Fred.

“This is how to make sure a 4-year-old has the happiest birthday during a pandemic,” Clifton wrote in a video post about the day on Facebook.

Department safety officer Carrie Marshall told the Observer fire department members met at the Sk’aadgaa Naay Elementary School and joined in the parade of vehicles that drove past Fred as he was sitting outside with Clifton and “Aunty Mouse,” who helped collect balloons and gifts.

“We also downloaded a super cute happy birthday song and played it over the loud speaker as we drove up,” Marshall said.

“Such a wonderful morale boost for the little ones.”

CoronavirusPort Clements

Port Clements Fire Department member Sean O’Donoghue rode a tractor in the 10th birthday parade for Logan Peerless on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Cheryl Bennett/Submitted photo)

Most Read