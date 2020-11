Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, A&A will be conducting our annual public engagement virtually.

A&A invites you to view our 2021 operational plan maps for Tree Farm License 58 and Forest License A16870 at this link: https://www.aatrading.com/operations.html#operations_publicsharing.

All questions, comments or requests for more information, including hard copies of A&A’s 2021 operational plan maps, can be forwarded to Shane Simard, Operations Manager at ssimard@aatrading.com or by phone at 250-637-2391.