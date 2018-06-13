Inland Air flew three planes to offer tours of the harbour on Seafest Sunday. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

An aerial view of northern B.C.’s port city

Video from inside an Inland Air Charter seaplane on Prince Rupert’s Seafest Sunday

WATCH MORE: Yellow submarine takes first in Seafest 2018 parade


Pamela González captures the moment when three Inland Air seaplanes flew by the waterfront. (Pamela González photo)

