Northern British Columbia Museum Association will receive $41,300 in provincial funding in 2019. (Black Press file photo)

Arts funding for Haida Gwaii and Rupert societies

North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice announced $320,643 in funding from the BC Arts Council Grant

Coastal-based arts societies from Alert Bay to Haida Gwaii are receiving a boost from the B.C. government.

On Thursday, March 14, North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice announced $320,643 in funding from the BC Arts Council Grant Program to support programs in several communities including Skidegate, Queen Charlotte, Bella Coola and Prince Rupert.

“The promotion of local arts and culture is essential in fostering inclusive communities,” said Rice. “The BC Arts Council Grants will support a diverse set of talented artists in the North Coast.”

According to the press release, the funding will help create programs that support emerging Indigenous artists, and promote inclusivity within the creative arts. The Haida Gwaii Museum Society will receive $111,600; Haida Gwaii Arts Council Society will receive $19,424; Northern British Columbia Museum Association will receive $41,300; Prince Rupert Community Arts Council will receive $37,319; and the Bella Coola Valley Arts Council will receive $3,000.

Most Read