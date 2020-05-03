Brianne Hamlyn, the animal care supervisor for the BC SPCA on Haida Gwaii, said in a release on April 30, 2020 that more volunteers are needed for kitten season. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC SPCA on Haida Gwaii puts call out for volunteers

Supervisor Brianne Hamlyn says need for help ‘greater than ever’ with kitten season approaching

The BC SPCA on Haida Gwaii is putting out a call for volunteers to help animals in need.

In a release on April 30, animal care supervisor Brianne Hamlyn said volunteers are needed for fostering, transporting animals, assisting with fundraisers, helping with community booths when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, training and socializing animals, providing support to new adopters, and other tasks.

“While the BC SPCA does not have a physical location on Haida Gwaii, we care for homeless, abused and neglected animals through our network of dedicated foster families, and there are so many ways that people can help,” Hamlyn said.

“With kitten season approaching, where we care for so many abandoned and unwanted litters of kittens, the need for help is greater than ever.”

ALSO READ: BC SPCA launches matching campaign to help vulnerable animals after big donations

While the Haida Gwaii SPCA does not currently have any animals in care, Hamlyn told the Observer they are “trying to catch the need before it arises.”

She said people who volunteer to transport animals for veterinary appointments or for other reasons would have access to a BC SPCA truck and the cost of fuel would be covered.

If needed, she said the cost of food and supplies such as cat litter would also be covered by the BC SPCA for people who volunteer to foster animals.

For more information about volunteering, email haidagwaii@spca.bc.ca.

For SPCA services on Haida Gwaii, call the BC SPCA Call Centre at 1-855-622-7722.

ALSO READ: BC SPCA constable visits Haida Gwaii

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email:
karissa.gall@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCSPCA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: A tribute to The Beatles

Just Posted

BC SPCA on Haida Gwaii puts call out for volunteers

Supervisor Brianne Hamlyn says need for help ‘greater than ever’ with kitten season approaching

Under mounting pressure, Henry says reopening B.C. will happen ‘safely, slowly, methodically’

Horgan government expected to introduce plan to reopen B.C. in the next few days

UPDATE: Vehicle turned around after demonstrators gather near Prince Rupert ferry terminal

More than 25 people gathered at BC Ferries terminal Thursday to say ‘Haida Gwaii is closed’

‘We should be proud’: Hang Tight Haida Gwaii pandemic PSA winners announced

Patrick Shannon says winners made videos that ‘could run anywhere in the country’

‘A wonderful morale boost’: Haida Gwaii fire departments perform birthday parades

Port Clements and Skidegate fire departments surprise celebrating children

QUIZ: A tribute to The Beatles

How much do you know about the iconic band from the 1960s?

New apps emerge amid COVID-19 to tackle gripes with popular delivery services

Instead of relying on Uber Eats, SkipTheDishes or DoorDash, restaurants are turning to new options

Rapid test for COVID-19 recalled after Health Canada expresses concerns

Spartan Bioscience had promised results in one hour

QUIZ: A tribute to The Beatles

How much do you know about the iconic band from the 1960s?

Q&A: What B.C. renters and landlords need to know during the pandemic

Did you pay your rent May 1? Did you receive rent? Your rights and the rules

VIDEO: Dr. Bonnie Henry offers words of encouragement to B.C.’s 2020 graduating class

B.C.’s provincial health officer voiced support for parents and students during this unprecedented time

Contest calls on B.C. families to share ‘kitchen hack’ for chance at winning $1,000

Better Together BC launched contest to raise funds with B.C. dairy farmers for Food Banks BC

Concert fundraiser for victims of Nova Scotia massacre organized by B.C. police officer

“Artists for Nova Scotia,” to be streamed on May 8; has goal of raising $50,000

‘More vital now:’ Gay-straight alliances go virtual during COVID-19 pandemic

‘We all just want to be in a place where we see ourselves reflected and supported’

Most Read