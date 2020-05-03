BC SPCA on Haida Gwaii puts call out for volunteers

Supervisor Brianne Hamlyn says need for help ‘greater than ever’ with kitten season approaching

Brianne Hamlyn, the animal care supervisor for the BC SPCA on Haida Gwaii, said in a release on April 30, 2020 that more volunteers are needed for kitten season. (Black Press Media file photo)

The BC SPCA on Haida Gwaii is putting out a call for volunteers to help animals in need.

In a release on April 30, animal care supervisor Brianne Hamlyn said volunteers are needed for fostering, transporting animals, assisting with fundraisers, helping with community booths when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, training and socializing animals, providing support to new adopters, and other tasks.

“While the BC SPCA does not have a physical location on Haida Gwaii, we care for homeless, abused and neglected animals through our network of dedicated foster families, and there are so many ways that people can help,” Hamlyn said.

“With kitten season approaching, where we care for so many abandoned and unwanted litters of kittens, the need for help is greater than ever.”

While the Haida Gwaii SPCA does not currently have any animals in care, Hamlyn told the Observer they are “trying to catch the need before it arises.”

She said people who volunteer to transport animals for veterinary appointments or for other reasons would have access to a BC SPCA truck and the cost of fuel would be covered.

If needed, she said the cost of food and supplies such as cat litter would also be covered by the BC SPCA for people who volunteer to foster animals.

For more information about volunteering, email haidagwaii@spca.bc.ca.

For SPCA services on Haida Gwaii, call the BC SPCA Call Centre at 1-855-622-7722.

