Anne-Marie Cayer and Celina Laursen, rural midwives on Haida Gwaii, are pictured in their “Behind the Mask” comic shared by local family doctor Caroline Shooner on Thursday, April 23, 2020. (The Boon Docs/Submitted photo)

Boon Docs comics illustrate Haida Gwaii health staff ‘Behind the Mask’

Family doctor and cartoonist Caroline Shooner shares inspiration for new comic series

The Haida Gwaii family doctor behind the Boon Docs comics has been working on a new series to stay connected with colleagues during social distancing.

Caroline Shooner told the Observer she was inspired to create the “Behind the Mask” series this past spring, when local health practitioners were trying on new scrubs as a COVID-19 safeguard.

“Not everybody wears scrubs at work and administration suggested that they would be a good thing to wear as an additional precaution to limit the spread of the virus,” Shooner said. “We were just getting ready at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and getting geared up, and people were trying out different scrubs.”

But that was easier said than done for registered nurse Jonathan Stinson, who was too tall to fit much more than his orange headband.

Another nursing colleague suggested that Shooner draw Stinson, “who looked kind of funny.”

“Then as I was doing it I realized it was a lot of fun,” Shooner said, adding that drawing is therapeutic and it “evolved from there.”

She opened the series up to others, asking staff for their favourite colours, animals and quotes or expressions.

“Behind the mask we all look anonymous,” she said. “This was a way to connect with my colleagues when you’re supposed to socially distance and you start to feel that disconnection.”

On April 19 she shared the first comic in the series on social media, of Gordon Horner as a masked conductor, since he is the chief of staff at the Haida Gwaii Hospital in Queen Charlotte and has a background in music.

Since then she has shared almost 20 more of the colourful comics.

ALSO READ: Boon Docs, life as a rural doctor tickles the funny bone

Rural midwives Anne-Marie Cayer and Celina Laursen are pictured together in one of the comics, along with the insider expression: “Have you seen the birthing agate?”

“Whenever a mother is approaching her due date, it’s passed on to her as a charm of sorts,” Shooner explained. “In our obstetrical checklist it’s an important item.”

The comic for nurse Katie Greene also required a bit of explanation.

When Shooner asked Greene what her favourite animal was, she replied “nudibranch.”

“I had to Google it,” Shooner said. “They’re amazing actually when you start looking at pictures. They’re like sea snails without a shell.”

Do you have something we should report on? Email:
karissa.gall@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusDoctors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

Just Posted

Boon Docs comics illustrate Haida Gwaii health staff ‘Behind the Mask’

Family doctor and cartoonist Caroline Shooner shares inspiration for new comic series

Two Kwuna sailings cancelled on B.C. Day

BC Ferries making schedule adjustments on Aug. 3 to facilitate charter flight

Fishing lodge ‘shocked’ by B.C. ban on non-resident travel to Haida Gwaii

West Coast Fishing Club ‘shocked and stunned’ by travel restriction put in place July 30

Province restricts non-resident travel to Haida Gwaii amid COVID outbreak

Provincial staff will help enforce travel restrictions from islands, mainland

From the archives of the Haida Gwaii Observer

50 YEARS AGO (1970): The Seismology Division of the Department of Energy,… Continue reading

VIDEO: Otter pups learn to swim at B.C. wildlife rescue facility

Watch Critter Care’s Nathan Wagstaffe help seven young otters go for their first dip

Canadians can travel to Hawaii in September; no quarantine with negative COVID test

Travellers will be required to pay for their own tests prior to arriving

Alberta to require masks at schools this fall, but still no mandate in B.C.

B.C. students are also set to return to classrooms in September

Anonymous letters tell Vancouver Island family their kids are too loud

Letter said the noise of kids playing in Parksville backyard is ‘unbearable’

Two injured after plane crashes into Nelson supermarket parking lot

Pilot and passenger have minor injuries

Michael Buble among 13 British Columbians to receive Order of B.C.

Ceremony will be delayed to 2021 due to COVID-19

U.S. border communities feel loss of Canadian tourists, shoppers and friends

Restrictions on non-essential travel across the Canada-U.S. border have been in place since March 2`

Rollout of COVID-19 Alert app faces criticism over accessibility

App requires users to have Apple or Android phones made in the last five years, and a relatively new operating system

Wild blank Canucks 3-0 to take early NHL play-in series lead

Stalock shuts down Vancouver in opener

Most Read