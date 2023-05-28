Celebrate B.C.’s Trails Day in the capital – Vernon

Ribbons of Green Trails Society invites community out for International Trails Day

What better way to celebrate International Trails Day June 3 than checking out the Trails Capital of B.C. – Greater Vernon.

The Ribbons of Green Trails Society is encouraging everyone to get outside on Trails Day and explore the many local amazing trails while connecting with nature and culture along the way.

To discover the Grey Canal Trail system, try a Scavenger Hunt, gathering historical information from the five interpretive signs along the route. Download the Scavenger Hunt and parking directions from ribbonsofgreen.ca.

Or try any of the 58 trails, listed on its website and interactive map.

Trails are rated from easy to difficult, with wheelchair accessible recommendations.

“Wander through a tranquil forest in dog-friendly Carlson Park. Marvel at the 360-degree view of Greater Vernon atop Middleton Mountain in the Farnsworth Nature Reserve. Ramble around the Swan Lake Nature Reserve to view raptors, herons, and returning waterfowl,” the society said. “BX Ranch Trail wraps around the former BX Ranch farmlands, greeting visitors with chatty songbirds.”

You can also leave the car behind and walk or bike along numerous multi-use paths (MUPs):

– Polson Greenway MUP takes you safely through Vernon from Polson Park north to the Village Green Mall;

– Kalamalka Lake Road MUP heads the other direction from Polson Park to Kal Beach;

– Okanagan Landing MUP travels from Polson Park to Okanagan Lake;

– Kidston Road MUP and Coldstream Creek Road MUP explore Coldstream.

Canoe Beach Trail strolls along Okanagan Lake and offers interesting local Indigenous history signage.

Or take a hike out to Predator Ridge with more than 35 kilometres of well-maintained trails for hiking and biking.

“From lake views, forest walks, beach strolls, leg burners, easy to intense – Enjoy a trail!”

