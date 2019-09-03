Coast Mountain College Convocation at Masset campus

Rebekka Vogstad, Martina Abrahams, Elizabeth McGeachy, Cullen Marks, Jen Wilson and Laura Squires were this year’s graduates. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer) Drummer Verne Williams welcomes the crowd to traditional territory. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer) Sarah Zimmerman, director of Communications and Public Relations, address the crowd. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer) Sarah Zimmerman, director of Communications and Public Relations, address the crowd. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer) President and CEO of Coast Mountain College Ken Burt gives the presidential address. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer) Michael Doyle, vice president of Corporate Services and Master of Ceremonies, speaks to the graduates. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer) Martina Abrahams, Elizabeth McGeachy, Rebekka Vogstad and Jen Wilson receive their degrees. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

Coast Mountain College’s Masset campus held its convocation on Aug. 22.

Six graduates were honoured during the ceremony: Rebekka Vogstad, Martina Abrahams, Elizabeth McGeachy, Cullen Marks, and Laura Squires graduated from the Health Care Assistant Certificate program, while Jen Wilson graduated from the Welding Foundation program.

