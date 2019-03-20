B.C. Lt. Gov. Janet Austin is joined by Education Minister Rob Fleming, Premier John Horgan and nominees for the 2018 Excellence in Education awards at Government House, Oct. 5, 2018. (B.C. government)

Deadline extended through April to nominate top B.C. educators

Second year of Premier John Horgan’s awards offers $3,000 bursary

B.C. residents have until the end of April to nominate school support staff, principals, administrators and teachers for the 2019 Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education.

It’s the second year of the awards, which offer bursaries of $3,000 for professional development, a $2,000 award to the school and commemorative artwork. The deadline for nominations has been extended to April 30, with 10 awards to be given this year, six to teachers, two for administrators and two for support staff.

The 30 finalists are to be announced in mid-May, and invited to a ceremony set for Oct. 4 at Government House in Victoria. last year’s awards attracted nomination of 188 educational professionals from around B.C., with presentation by Education Minister Rob Fleming, Premier John Horgan and Lt. Gov. Janet Austin.

Information and nomination forms are available at www.gov.bc/excellenceineducation with a listing of the categories. They include community engagement, district leadership, Indigenous education and outstanding new teacher with up to five years’ experience.

