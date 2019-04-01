Family Day in Old Massett

Kids played games, adults joined the tug o’ war, and there was a horse and buggy from Port Clements

The village of Old Massett celebrated a belated Family Day last Saturday, March 30, amid brilliant sunshine.

Tons of food was donated by the Old Massett Village council and the party goers were enjoying nutritious clam chowder, fried bread, fresh fruit like bananas, apples, oranges. There were a lot of baked goodies available, half a dozen different pies, cookies, cakes. Coffee, tea, juices, were available at Sarah’s Longhouse and gift shop. The local hot dog vendor Tubbie was authorized to dish out 200 free sausages.

Kids were playing games in the field, races, even tug o’ wars, so did the adults.

Even a horse and buggy team was transported from Port Clements by the owner Cindy Bird and kids enjoyed rides around the village.

It was a fun filled afternoon for young and old (and the not so olds).

