Friends and family raising funds for Tauren Collinson

Fundraising efforts are underway for Tauren Collinson, right, who was badly injured in a fall last Saturday. (Gwaii Haanas photo)

Friends and family of Tauren Collinson are fundraising to help him and his family while he recovers from a serious spinal injury in Vancouver.

Collinson was medevaced by helicopter from the west coast of Moresby Island overnight on Saturday, Sept. 29 after what was reported as a 10-metre fall.

Five-dollar tickets for a 50/50 draw are now available at Taaw Naay, the Forbes pharmacy, the Taan Forest forest office, and from Ruby Moody or Trish Jones. E-transfers can also be sent to kirbsjones@hotmail.com, password TAUREN.

In Queen Charlotte, Mike Meegan is fundraising by selling raffle tickets for a fishing trip — over 2,000 tickets have sold so far.

On Thanksgiving Monday, Darcy Pollard will be doing a haircuts fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for walk-ins only at 619 Mountainview Way. The minimum donation is $20, and people are asked to come with clean hair.

Gwaii Haanas staff will hold a loonie/toonie fundraiser for Collinson at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 19 at the Skidegate Community Hall. Donations can go to Elaine Stahl or Brenda Russ.

A fundraising account has also been set up at the Northern Savings Credit Union for Collinson and his family. The account number is 7424864.