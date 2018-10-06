Fundraising efforts are underway for Tauren Collinson, right, who was badly injured in a fall last Saturday. (Gwaii Haanas photo)

Friends and family raising funds for Tauren Collinson

Friends and family of Tauren Collinson are fundraising to help him and his family while he recovers from a serious spinal injury in Vancouver.

Collinson was medevaced by helicopter from the west coast of Moresby Island overnight on Saturday, Sept. 29 after what was reported as a 10-metre fall.

Five-dollar tickets for a 50/50 draw are now available at Taaw Naay, the Forbes pharmacy, the Taan Forest forest office, and from Ruby Moody or Trish Jones. E-transfers can also be sent to kirbsjones@hotmail.com, password TAUREN.

In Queen Charlotte, Mike Meegan is fundraising by selling raffle tickets for a fishing trip — over 2,000 tickets have sold so far.

On Thanksgiving Monday, Darcy Pollard will be doing a haircuts fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for walk-ins only at 619 Mountainview Way. The minimum donation is $20, and people are asked to come with clean hair.

Gwaii Haanas staff will hold a loonie/toonie fundraiser for Collinson at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 19 at the Skidegate Community Hall. Donations can go to Elaine Stahl or Brenda Russ.

A fundraising account has also been set up at the Northern Savings Credit Union for Collinson and his family. The account number is 7424864.

