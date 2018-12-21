Sienna Clement in her hospital bed in Vancouver. GoFundMe/Patti Morris photo

Fundraiser started for family of Northern B.C. teen with lung cancer

Sienna Clement was diagnosed with lung cancer on Dec. 18

A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $1,400 for a local teen and her single father following her lung cancer diagnosis.

Seventeen-year-old Sienna Clement was diagnosed on Dec. 18. Sienna, her father Dan Clement, and three younger siblings recently moved back to Quesnel, B.C. from Grande Prairie, Alberta to be closer to family.

It started with a routine trip to the hospital: Sienna’s father brought her to G.R. Baker Hospital in Quesnel with a bad cough. After a series of tests and x-rays, Sienna left with a lung cancer diagnosis.

While they were in the hospital receiving the diagnosis, someone smashed a side window on Dan’s car in the hospital parking lot, stealing his work tools and a backpack belonging to another of his children.

RELATED: Millions raised, lives changed: B.C.’s Top 5 GoFundMe moments

Sienna was flown to Vancouver General Hospital for treatment the next day, and her father went along to support her. Her three younger siblings were left in the care of their grandmother.

Patti Williams, who is married to Sienna’s maternal grandfather Phil Williams, started the GoFundMe campaign at the suggestion of a friend.

“All [Dan’s] tools got stolen and everything, so he’s now not able to work. And with going with [Sienna], and he has to leave his younger kids up here with his mother. So there’s really no money coming in for them, and that’s why I decided to do the fundraiser.

“It was to help him so he can stay with her, and to help with the kids up here, to help feed them and stuff.” Patti says her husband has also done what he can to help them, but as he is retired there is only so much he can do.

The family has also received support from the Nazko Band to help fly Sienna to Vancouver.

Sienna received her first round of chemotherapy on Thursday morning (Dec. 20), and the Williamses were told she was holding up well.

The Williamses say it has been an overwhelming time for the entire family, but every little bit of help they can get would go a long way for Dan, Sienna, and her younger siblings. “It’s been emotionally and financially rough for the family,” says Patti.

Anyone who wishes to make a donation to help Sienna’s family can got to https://www.gofundme.com/fundraiser-for-sienna-clement-williams.


heather.norman@quesnelobserver.com
