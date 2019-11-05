Ghosts, goblins and ghouls in Old Massett

Crystal Armstrong of Masset dolled herself up and was serving customers at the local Fields Store. She did it all herself. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

Old Massett village went all out with a Halloween party at the community hall which a lot of kids and their parents attended before they were let loose to go trick or treating.

Droves of little goblins, ghouls and ghosts rushed along Eagle and Raven Ave. and tramped up and down many stairways happily swinging their baskets and bags around, trying to outdo each other.

It was well after 8 p.m. when things finally quieted down.

Fireworks organized by the Old Massett Volunteer Fire Department at the Old Massett ball field drew a large crowd and shattered the stillness with a brilliant display.

RCMP and fire crews patrolled the streets to make sure everyone was safe.

Your friendly neighbourhood sheep and spooky Tim Burton-esque skeleton visit Old Massett. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

An absolutely outstanding decoration job was done by Samantha Lidddle of Old Massett with her whole house being transformed into a Halloween fairytale and acting as a magnet for the little tykes and their guardians. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

Shelly Samuels, Maureen Samuels, Robert Robinson and mini Minnie Mouse Isabella Robinson are showing off in the Old Massett community hall. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

Little Mateo Hull with mother Nicole, family of Cst. Mike Hull of the Masset RCMP detachment, is having fun at the Halloween party in ‘the village’. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

Trick-or-treat if you dare! (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

A spooky family portrait for Halloween of Richard Smith Old Massett trick-or-treating with his grandchildren having a good time. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

Mermaids and little princesses roam the streets in Masset searching for some candy. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)