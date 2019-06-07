Grade 7 kids take home laptops after completing RCMP program

Kids, Cops and Computers completes its second year in Masset and Port Clements

Kids, Cops, and Computers graduation for the Grade 7 students at Tahaygen Elementary on June 4. Back row (left to right): Sophia Schulbeck, Jasmine Dudoward, Mady Edgars, Ocean Morgan, Keith Davis, George Morrison, Meishon Racette, Blaine Bell, Cst. Mike Hull. Front row (left to right): Midori Campos, Presley Kallio, Constable Josh Smith, Stanley Swanson, Kai Seward, Principal Verena Gibbs (Not pictured: Lesane Davidson and Daniel Bell). (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

In its second year, the Kids, Cops and Computers Program has expanded from Masset and Port Clements into Sandspit and Queen Charlotte Village.

The RCMP Foundation hosted the program that had young participants complete a five-class police-instructed curriculum, which focuses on online safety, cyber bullying, dating violence, family violence, and self-esteem.

Cst. Michael Hull with the Masset RCMP said that all Grade 7 students on the island receive a free laptop (Chromebook) after completing a presentation based on one of the topics.

There were 13 participants at Tahaygen Elementary and three in Port Clements. On June 4, 11 of the 13 students at Tahaygen presented “some really great presentations and we shared a meal with students, parents, and teachers, courtesy of the Tahaygen Parent Advisory Council,” Cst. Hull said via email.

“The students were excited to finally receive (and get to take home) their laptops.”

