Haida Gwaii welcomes Hope in the Darkness

Campbell met with youth in Port Clements, accompanied by local RCMP Constable Joshua Smith, left. (Submitted)

Holding a Sangan River walking stick, Bob Campbell set out from Old Massett last week to start the western half of Hope in the Darkness.

Co-led by Campbell and fellow Anishinabek Police Service Sergeant Kevin Redsky, the cross-Canada walk aims to highlight the need for better youth mental health supports.

Having worked for 33 years as an officer in Peterborough, Ontario, Campbell said he knows police have a key role to play.

“We do very little criminal work anymore,” Campbell said, having walked from Old Massett to Queen Charlotte.

“I mean, we have that, but I tell you, a big, big portion is mental health. And police, we’re not trained as well as some people. We’ve got to understand this, and the people that are suffering so that we can learn.”

Campbell spoke at both Haida Gwaii high schools, Port Clements Elementary, and was welcomed to a community dinner at the Skidegate Small Hall before setting out on the Highway of Tears to Terrace and then starting along Highway 1 from Vancouver.

“It’s a blessing to be here,” Campbell said of his time on Haida Gwaii, where Josh Davidson carved his walking stick and others signed it along the way.

“We want to try and connect with as many youth as we can,” he said.

“We want to make sure our future is protected.”

 

Michael Hull, Bob Campbell, and Laura Williams take the first steps of the western half of Hope in the Darkness. The western half of the cross-Canada walk for youth mental health will eventually head all the way from Old Massett to Winnipeg. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

(Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Previous story
Reverend Lily Bell wins Lions’ Lifetime Achievement Award

Just Posted

Haida Gwaii welcomes Hope in the Darkness

Holding a Sangan River walking stick, Bob Campbell set out from Old… Continue reading

Gwaii Haanas Report: Herring spawn and burrowing murrelets are telltale signs of spring

By Victoria Leslie As the storm season slows down, life begins to… Continue reading

Village of Masset gets set to manage local harbour

The idea was a long time in dock, but it’s nearly ready… Continue reading

Reverend Lily Bell wins Lions’ Lifetime Achievement Award

She loves dancing, singing and the colour yellow. She is a Raven,… Continue reading

BC SPCA constable visits Haida Gwaii

Special Constable John Meneray shook plenty of hands and a few paws… Continue reading

Trans Mountain pipeline: How we got here

A look at the Kinder Morgan expansion, decades in the making

B.C.’s devastating 2017 wildfire season revisited in new book

British Columbia Burning written by CBC journalist Bethany Lindsay

B.C. RCMP swoop in to save injured eagle

An eagle with a broken wing now in a recovery facility after RCMP rescue near Bella Coola

Bug spray 101: Health Canada wants you to stay bite free

Health Canada is reminding Canadians to use bug spray and other insect repellents safely

Unions reject CP Rail contract offers

Both meeting Friday to determine next steps; 72 hours notice required before strike action.

B.C. jewellers warn public about fake gold scam

‘They are playing on people’s sympathy and their greed’

Former B.C. premier says pot industry about to enter Wild West

Mike Harcourt says Canada is about to enter a new gold rush with many dreaming of striking it rich

Hunt continues for two suspects in Ontario restaurant explosion

The explosion left 15 people injured, but all victims have now been released from hospital

B.C. teacher charged with sexual offences involving two teens

Henry Kang, 50, of Abbotsford charged with two counts each sex assault and sexual exploitation

Most Read