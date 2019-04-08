Nicole Cannon and Amanda Shibley set up a booth on Home Care Programs at the annual Haida Health Fair took place in Old Masset’s community hall last Thursday, April 4. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

Haida Health Fair in pictures

The annual event was held at the Old Masset community hall on April 4

Beleave it or knot.

The annual Haida Health Fair took place in Old Masset’s community hall last Thursday, April 4.

Quite a few different booths and tables were set up to familiarize people with the programs available. A sumptuous dinner was offered with a great variety of goodies, plus desserts of all kinds. A loonie twoonie auction offered many prizes including a new bicycle, chest waders, crab nets, and dozens of other valuables.

A lot of folks came out to this popular event.

READ MORE: Family Day in Old Massett

Haida Gwaii Observer
Newsroom 
Send email
Like the Haida Gwaii Observer on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

 

(Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

Carla Lutner and Adrienne Bertrand from Gwaii Trust at the annual Haida Health Fair took place in Old Masset’s community hall last Thursday, April 4. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

Merewyn Nicol and Kim Larocque on Early Intervention at the annual Haida Health Fair took place in Old Masset’s community hall last Thursday, April 4. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

Previous story
VIDEO: ‘Mammoth’ donkeys stand tall at B.C. interior sanctuary

Just Posted

Haida Health Fair in pictures

The annual event was held at the Old Masset community hall on April 4

Likhts’amisyu clan vows to build new blockade

Conflict continues between pipeline company and Wet’suwet’en

Marine Ecologists at work to protect kelp forests in the Gwaii Haanas National Park Reserve

Sea urchins are being culled by ecologists to preserve the B.C coastal region off Haida Gwaii

UPDATED: Bella Coola Harbour Board president clarifies DFO funding announcement

The press release is simply reiterating confirmed funding from several years ago, not adding more.

250 Dungeness crabs illegally dumped off Hwy 16

Fisheries asks for public’s help with investigation

VIDEO: Strangely energetic harbour porpoises hang out off B.C.’s north coast

Research biologists who took boat out in Prince Rupert’s harbour say porpoises’ activity is unique

Pace of Canadian housing starts up in March on seasonally adjusted basis: CMHC

Condo, apartment and townhouse starts increase by 18.6% in March

Astronaut David Saint-Jacques joins select group, just fourth Canadian to perform spacewalk

Saint-Jacques’ and NASA astronaut Anne McClain officially began their spacewalk just after 7:30 a.m. EDT

One believed dead after Greater Victoria house fire traps occupants

Crews perform multiple ladder rescues to save occupants

Attorney General David Eby says parents with dependent kids should make will

Eby says that’s the reason the province has proclaimed the upcoming week as Make a Will Week

Canada shows support for Green Shirt Day, Humboldt Bronco organ donor

Weeks before the tragedy Logan Boulet had registered to become an organ donor

Two new cases of measles confirmed in Victoria, bringing total in B.C. to 25

New exposure warnings involve Camosun, Hillside Mall, BC Transit and more

Langley baby girl who beat the odds at birth passes away

London Mirielle McConnell of Langley weighed one pound, two ounces when she was born prematurely

Scheer urges PM to follow through on libel threat over SNC, testify in court

Scheer revealed he received a letter on March 31 from Trudeau’s lawyer threatening a libel suit

Most Read