Haida Health Fair in pictures

The annual event was held at the Old Masset community hall on April 4

Nicole Cannon and Amanda Shibley set up a booth on Home Care Programs at the annual Haida Health Fair took place in Old Masset’s community hall last Thursday, April 4. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

The annual Haida Health Fair took place in Old Masset’s community hall last Thursday, April 4.

Quite a few different booths and tables were set up to familiarize people with the programs available. A sumptuous dinner was offered with a great variety of goodies, plus desserts of all kinds. A loonie twoonie auction offered many prizes including a new bicycle, chest waders, crab nets, and dozens of other valuables.

A lot of folks came out to this popular event.

(Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

