Nicole Cannon and Amanda Shibley set up a booth on Home Care Programs at the annual Haida Health Fair took place in Old Masset’s community hall last Thursday, April 4. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)
Haida Health Fair in pictures
The annual event was held at the Old Masset community hall on April 4
Beleave it or knot.
The annual Haida Health Fair took place in Old Masset’s community hall last Thursday, April 4.
Quite a few different booths and tables were set up to familiarize people with the programs available. A sumptuous dinner was offered with a great variety of goodies, plus desserts of all kinds. A loonie twoonie auction offered many prizes including a new bicycle, chest waders, crab nets, and dozens of other valuables.
A lot of folks came out to this popular event.
(Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)
Carla Lutner and Adrienne Bertrand from Gwaii Trust at the annual Haida Health Fair took place in Old Masset’s community hall last Thursday, April 4. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)
Merewyn Nicol and Kim Larocque on Early Intervention at the annual Haida Health Fair took place in Old Masset’s community hall last Thursday, April 4. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)