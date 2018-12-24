How much do you really know about Christmas?

Whether you’re a Christmas angel or a Grinch, this test will challenge your knowledge of the holiday

On Dec. 25, people around the world will celebrate Christmas, an important religious and cultural celebration.

How much do you know about the history and traditions surrounding this holiday?

The 20 questions in this quiz will test your knowledge of the Biblical Christmas story, Santa Claus, Christmas entertainment and cultural traditions around this time of the year.


If you would like to test your knowledge about even more holiday season trivia, please try our 2017 Christmas quiz.

Good luck!

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Fundraiser started for family of Northern B.C. teen with lung cancer

Just Posted

North Coast figure skater set to make television debut

Carlotta Edwards is set to star in Dancing on Ice in the New Year

Minister appoints special advisor to SD50

B.C.’s minister of education has appointed a special advisor to help the… Continue reading

Letters: Joe David is a living treasure

As a new participant in the Carving On The Edge festival in… Continue reading

Construction underway on new Skidegate Co-op

Crews are building the foundation of what will be a key building… Continue reading

Black Press Media’s best news photographs of 2018

See the story behind our most impactful images of the year

B.C. VIEWS: John Horgan on LNG exports, ride hailing and taxes

Premier discusses transit and climate action in year-end interview

White House: Trump would accept less money for border wall

A stalemate over the wall led parts of the government to shut down Saturday, Dec. 22

Spread of invasive species in Canada costs billions, changes environment

Experts say the plight of the spotted frog is one of many examples of how invasive species can overtake an area

Quebec City reveals archeological secrets

“Every time we dig a hole in Quebec City, people ask if we’re searching for Champlain”

Retired B.C. police sergeant and media officer dies in head-on crash

Shinder Kirk of Abbotford died Saturday in collision in Nanaimo

Trudeau defends pace of peacekeeping deployments as next election looms

Liberals promised more than two years ago to provide up to 600 Canadian troops to peacekeeping missions

Small island runs out of gas, groceries as power stays off on parts of B.C.’s coast

BC Hydro says some customers won’t have power until Monday

American cities look to Vancouver for overdose crisis response model

The BC Coroners Service recorded 369 overdose deaths in Vancouver last year

Months after false Hawaii missile alert, Canada ‘finalizing’ warning protocol

The mistaken Jan. 13 alert from the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency urging people to seek immediate shelter was rescinded 38 minutes later

Most Read