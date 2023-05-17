Kalyn Davies won $1 million after discovering a winning Lotto 6/49 ticket in her wallet two weeks after the win. /BCLC Photo

‘I lose things a lot’: Fraser Valley woman had million-dollar ticket in wallet for weeks

Mission’s Kalyn Davies plans to pay off mortgage and vacation with winnings from lottery ticket

Mission’s Kalyn Davies had $1 million in her pocket and didn’t know it.

Davies’ wallet held a winning Lotto 6/49 ticket for two weeks before she realized it, according to a news release from the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC).

“I brought out my wallet to pay a bill when I saw the tickets,” Davies said. “When I scanned the ticket, I initially thought it was a $1,000 prize. I was about to text a screenshot of it to my husband when I noticed all the commas.”

She started shaking and pacing after learning she won $1 million from the ticket that she purchased at the Esso on Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge for the April 29 draw.

Davies isn’t sure what could have happened if she didn’t open her wallet that day.

“I lose things a lot,” she said.

She called her husband at work after checking the ticket on BCLC’s app.

“I told him it was urgent. He had to call me back and didn’t believe me right away,” she said.

Davies plans to put the winnings towards paying off her mortgage and a family vacation to Disneyland. She says she hasn’t been on an out-of-country vacation in more than five years.

According to the news release, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $113 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49 in 2022.

