New this year was a 6.5 km fun run from the Port Clements Museum along the community trail. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

In Pictures: 2018 Canada Days in Port Clements

Port rings in Canada’s 151st with three days of fun in the sun

Dozens of kids fished off Rainbow Wharf, runners enjoyed the new community trail, and the mudbogs saw a once-in-a-lifetime rollover at Canada Days in Port Clements this year.

Starting with the Friday-night fishing derby, the village was packed Saturday for a paddle race, firemen’s breakfast, trail race, parade, kids’ games, soccer, roller skating, cycling, and the best birdhouse contest. Sunday the mudbugs roared in along with a softball tourney, a greased pole climb and an all-new leg-wresting competition.

 

Shahed Sirhan ran against all odds, and had fun doing it. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

(Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Betty Hann smiles with a little Canadian pride on her cheek. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Trail race organizer Christine Cunningham makes it out of the woods. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

One plucky five-year-old ran the whole race. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

(Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

(Archie Stocker Sr./Haida Gwaii Observer)

(Archie Stocker Sr./Haida Gwaii Observer)

(Archie Stocker Sr./Haida Gwaii Observer)

Mowing was never more fun. (Archie Stocker Sr./Haida Gwaii Observer)

The O’Brien & Fuerst float came with a message this year. (Archie Stocker Sr./Haida Gwaii Observer)

Bayview had a bubbly float. (Archie Stocker Sr./Haida Gwaii Observer)

Standing on guard. (Submitted)

(Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

(Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

(Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

(Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

(Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

(Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

(Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Windshields aren’t for everyone. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

(Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

(Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Aaron Collison gives the A-okay after the rowdiest rollover in living mudbogs memory. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

(Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

(Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

(Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

(Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Mudbogger Adrian Lowther won first prize. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Smokin’ Joe never gets bent out of shape, but trucks are another story. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

The mudbogs had a crushing finale. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Lots going on at Canada Days (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Foam time at the kids’ games. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Dismissing the paparazzi and only expecting the other to get an award, super volunteers Marilyn Bliss and Bev Lore each got lifetime volunteer awards from the Village of Port Clements and Port Clements Rec Commission (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

It all starts at first base — the Stellar Jays pulled off a magnificent final play to best the Traitors 9-8. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

(Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

(Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

(Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Rainbows fly at Sk'aadgaa Naay

In Pictures: 2018 Canada Days in Port Clements

Port rings in Canada's 151st with three days of fun in the sun

