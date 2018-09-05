In Pictures: A sunny season for Tlell farms

A nosy Tamworth pig photo-bombs the Observer on the Friesen Family Farm. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Anyone curious to know what’s growing on in Tlell got a good idea Sunday when the Graham Island East Coast Farmers Institute hosted a five-farm tour to close the final Tlell Farmers’ Market.

On the Friesen Family Farm, a trio of Tamworth pigs were rooting around, paying no mind to the young chickens passing through. Turkeys, ducks, horses and goats were there too, along with abundant apple trees and buzzing flower gardens.

On the Tlell Bay Farm, visitors met a beautiful Halfinger, tasted white currants and thornless blackberries, and got a whiff of a proudly pungent billy goat.

The tour got a sheepish welcome at WaveRider Farm, but not from Dave and Vanessa Wahl who had iced tea and wool samples ready. It was the sheep who took to the wooded part of their pasture until the snacks came out.

At Meirivindur Farm, there were quail eggs, towering sunchokes, many many rabbits and maybe the biggest big on island — thankfully, says Brock Storry, he’s the gentlest of the bunch.

Finally, the crew took a walk at Riverworks, which has been producing fresh veg on island since 1977 and this year boasts some huge squash, zuchinni, and squash-zuchinni hybrids, not to mention a seedy sunflower and a real turkey who needed some shelter after flying the coop to hatch her little one despite the goshawk circling overhead.

Photos by Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer

Flocking together at the Friesen Family Farm.

Ailish feeds an apple to Beauty, a Haflinger horse at Tlell Bay Farm.

The extra-tall raised beds at Tlell Bay Farm were full of beans.

Dave Wahl shows off the sheep-shearing grip at WaveRider Farm.

Some of the yarn made from wool from WaveRider farm.

Quail eggs are one of the delicacies found on Meirivindur Farm.

Believe it when you see it — peaches can grow on Haida Gwaii, or at least in the greenhouse of Tlell Bay Farm.

Don’t tell these two what’s coming Oct. 8.

Butter is a goat full of character, and loves nothing better that a good head scratch.

Maryanna Yalte is great with kids.