In Pictures: A sunny season for Tlell farms

Anyone curious to know what’s growing on in Tlell got a good idea Sunday when the Graham Island East Coast Farmers Institute hosted a five-farm tour to close the final Tlell Farmers’ Market.
On the Friesen Family Farm, a trio of Tamworth pigs were rooting around, paying no mind to the young chickens passing through. Turkeys, ducks, horses and goats were there too, along with abundant apple trees and buzzing flower gardens.
On the Tlell Bay Farm, visitors met a beautiful Halfinger, tasted white currants and thornless blackberries, and got a whiff of a proudly pungent billy goat.
The tour got a sheepish welcome at WaveRider Farm, but not from Dave and Vanessa Wahl who had iced tea and wool samples ready. It was the sheep who took to the wooded part of their pasture until the snacks came out.
At Meirivindur Farm, there were quail eggs, towering sunchokes, many many rabbits and maybe the biggest big on island — thankfully, says Brock Storry, he’s the gentlest of the bunch.
Finally, the crew took a walk at Riverworks, which has been producing fresh veg on island since 1977 and this year boasts some huge squash, zuchinni, and squash-zuchinni hybrids, not to mention a seedy sunflower and a real turkey who needed some shelter after flying the coop to hatch her little one despite the goshawk circling overhead.
