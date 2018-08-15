In Pictures: Great crowd, good vibes at 2018 Edge of the World

Good vibes were everywhere at this year’s Edge of the World Music Festival.

For a start, new three-day tickets and a sweet audience appreciation price made this year’s festival extra family-friendly. The sunny weather was another bonus, as was the range of festival eats from the growing number of islands food trucks and new vendors.

And best of all, festivalgoers said they were well impressed by the visiting acts this year, with highlight shows by The Jerry Cans, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Jesse Roper, MIP, and Mama Mihirangi & The Mareikura.

Photos by Archie Stocker Sr. and Andrew Hudson

Jesse Roper played an extra long set after a fellow singer fell ill, and rocked it all. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Matt Reid, bassist with Jesse Roper, had the Tlellian woods in his eye. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Haisla hip-hop duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids, aka Young D and Yung Trybez, wowed with bangers like Long Hair Don’t Care. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Stars were all around when the lantern parade went by. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

(Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Jason Camp & The Posers bring a Haida beat to the Snotty Nose Rez Kids’ set. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

(Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Emcee Raven-Ann Potschka reacts to the closing number by Snotty Nose Rez Kids. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Fresh off a firestorm B.C. tour, Jason Camp & The Posers laid waste to the last shred of Tlellian quiet. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

(Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Alan Moore of the Dub Jackson Band knows how to rock out. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Bedazzled was a favourite look this year. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Jonny Begel, the scoundrel manager of Haida punks Jason Camp & The Posers, wasn’t the only one stealing limelight. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

The Kuun7laanaas Jaanaas Dance Group led men’s and women’s dances that brought everyone in on Saturday. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

(Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

(Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Buoy what a splash park. (Archie Stocker Sr./Haida Gwaii Observer)

The real thing. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Jamie Thomson & The River Dogs brought blues with a smile. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Badfish frontman Behn Cochrane warms up the crowd. He closed with call to help Sandspit get its evening ferry sailings back, saying the current schedule is killing the town. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Agnes L. Mathers was well represented in the Badfish dance squad. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Badfish played some serious 90s tunes. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

(Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

A springy web of climbing nets made by Toby Sanmiya kept kids off their feet. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

The food really jumped up a few notches at this year's festival, with new food trucks and some tasting noodling from Port Clements. (Archie Stocker Sr./Haida Gwaii Observer)

Just after Maori basketball players dropped in for the Pacific Unity Series in Skidegate, Mama Mihirangi and The Mareikura landed at the festival and deepened the Haida Gwaii/Maori connection. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

(Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Off stage, Mama Mihirangi and The Mareikura taught a fierce women’s haka at one of the Edge of the World workshops. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Sphenia Jones and Elsie Bramble brought some naughty noni jokes. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

The Jerry Cans headed south to Haida Gwaii with the widest, wildest range of music at the festival — from heartfelt ballads to Inuit throat singing and an Inuktitut cover of the Tragically Hip. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

(Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

(Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Choice footwear for a summer show. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

(Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

(Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

(Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Ja$e El Niño brings some border-breaking hip-hop. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Kids in the Edge of the World music workshop take to the stage on Sunday. (Archie Stocker Sr./Haida Gwaii Observer)

