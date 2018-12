Holiday spirit shone all over Haida Gwaii in the lead-up to Christmas, with concerts and community dinners from Old Massett to Sandspit and everywhere in between.

Below are photos from the Chief Matthews Extravaganza, a performance of the shadow-puppet play Brave Irene at the Tluu Xaada Naay Longhouse, the winter concert at Agnes L. Mathers Elementary, and one photo of a real standout ornament at Sandspit Airport.

