In Pictures: Mary Poppins soars in Masset

Kites, kids and Mary Poppins all flew across the stage for a cheering crowd at the Howard Phillips Community Hall last Saturday afternoon.

With only a week-long summer camp to prepare, the Mary Poppins Musical starred an all-girls cast of 12, with a moustachioed Aguamarina Gomez-Bull living up the role of stodgy Mr. Banks, Zefi Hepburn as the Edwardian Mrs. Banks, and Maya Sanmiya as the supernatural nanny.

Sofia Pages and Layla Reynolds played the happy-go-lucky Banks children, and were joined on adventures by their friend Bert, played by Anniston Elwood, not to mention Freya Murphy, Freya Fredricks, Rosalie Bellis, Taylor Bellis, Kaliegh White, and Shyanne Mitchell, who played every role from Admiral Boom to Cookie and a whole flock of penguins and high-stepping chimney sweeps.

Making it all happen behind the scenes of the Masset Musical Theatre camp were Laura Killeen, a visiting instructor with the Driftwood Dance Academy, and co-ordinator Laura Holmes-Saltzman.

Volunteers Traci Murphy, Jenny Nelson, Lorrie Joron, Denise Pages, Mariel McLeod and David Lomax handled everything from sets to sound and costumes, with McLeod doubling as a kite-maker and tallest chimney sweep in the show.

Sponsoring the camp were Northern Savings Credit Union, the Masset Haida Lions Club, and the Haida Gwaii Co-op.

One Observer reporter who saw the show said if there was only one word to describe it, it would have to be the biggest word ever heard: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.

Photos by Andrew Hudson

