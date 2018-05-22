In Pictures: Masset Main Street packed for Harbour Day

Sunshine and a fun set of games, sports, BBQs, fish bakes, pancake breakfasts, and even morning bird/muffin walk made for well-attended Masset Harbour Days this weekend.

Hunter Thousand Feathers and Rachel Four Wheels leaped into the sumo suits — a Harbour Days favourite. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

(Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Street surfers Isla and Barrett Johnson carve a turn in the Masset Harbour Day parade on Sunday, May 20. The beach-day themed parade was just one of several Harbour Day highlights.

It’s a boat, it’s a bike, it’s a boat-bike! With tables of crafts at the Howard Phillips Community Hall, Shirley Kricheldorf helped kids get their bikes sea-worthy before the parade. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Some of the best goodies in the parade flew off the Haida Gwaii Co-op float. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

