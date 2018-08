People were dancing on rainbows along Masset Main Street on Saturday.

Families, friends, firefighters and uniformed members of the Canadian Forces all joined the annual Pride parade to support lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer and two-spirited people and allies.

At Main and Collison, the parade crossed the freshly re-painted rainbow crosswalk that brightens the heart of downtown Masset.

Photos by Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer

