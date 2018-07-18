In Pictures: Rock the Plank! brings in the booty

With no pillaging and just a few scurvy dogs, the Rock the Plank! Pirate Party in Tow Hill raised $2,500 for the new Masset Skate Society last Saturday.

Buoyed by live music from the islands’ own Dub Jackson Band, Jason Camp & The Posers, Minstrel Cramps and Evan Amies-Galonski, not to mention grub from The Ground and Causeway Convenience, the booty-raising benefit also featured an auction of locally-painted skateboard decks and a mini skate ramp by the stage.

The bands rocked, the pirates danced, and fans cheered on skaters of all ages while hanging hammock-style in a giant beach-combed fish net.

The smaller they are, the lighter they fall. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Everybody in the skateboard raffle sniffed out their favourite of eight custom-painted decks, all by Haida Gwaii artists. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

The Minstrel Cramps make their début. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Meghan Wallace, co-founder of the Masset Skate Society, ramps it up by the Rock the Plank! stage. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Alan Moore flies into a pirate post kick. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Another high point of the night. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Evan Amies-Galonski sings while skaters keep dropping in. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Punks Jason Camp & The Posers and their gonzo manager Jonny Begel fired up the crowd. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)