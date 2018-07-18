In Pictures: Rock the Plank! brings in the booty

With no pillaging and just a few scurvy dogs, the Rock the Plank! Pirate Party in Tow Hill raised $2,500 for the new Masset Skate Society last Saturday.

RELATED: A pirate party for skateboarding skallywags

Buoyed by live music from the islands’ own Dub Jackson Band, Jason Camp & The Posers, Minstrel Cramps and Evan Amies-Galonski, not to mention grub from The Ground and Causeway Convenience, the booty-raising benefit also featured an auction of locally-painted skateboard decks and a mini skate ramp by the stage.

The bands rocked, the pirates danced, and fans cheered on skaters of all ages while hanging hammock-style in a giant beach-combed fish net.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

The smaller they are, the lighter they fall. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Everybody in the skateboard raffle sniffed out their favourite of eight custom-painted decks, all by Haida Gwaii artists. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

The Minstrel Cramps make their début. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Meghan Wallace, co-founder of the Masset Skate Society, ramps it up by the Rock the Plank! stage. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Alan Moore flies into a pirate post kick. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Another high point of the night. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Evan Amies-Galonski sings while skaters keep dropping in. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Punks Jason Camp & The Posers and their gonzo manager Jonny Begel fired up the crowd. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Some real Animal hit the ramp after sundown. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Previous story
B.C. couple reunited with dog three years after disappearance

Just Posted

In Pictures: Rock the Plank! brings in the booty

Pirate-themed skate party raises $2,500 for new Masset Skate Society

Haida Gwaii fishing grounds are key to survival of northern resident killer whales: DFO

Plan marks waters from Langara to Rose Spit as critical habitat for northern resident killer whales

Masset suggests a simpler structure for Gwaii Trust

Change would parallel existing municipal, regional district representation for non-Haida communities

Grade 9s on Gwaii Haanas trip visit “the best spot on Haida Gwaii”

Now in its fourth year, Grade 9 trip gives Haida Gwaii youth a chance to visit Tanu and Windy Bay

Live-streaming ancient undersea volcanoes in HD

16-day expedition maps SG̱aan Ḵinghlas-Bowie, Dellwood, and Explorer seamounts

VIDEO: Trudeau shuffles familiar faces, adds new ones to expanded cabinet

Justin Trudeau shuffles his front bench Wednesday to install the roster of ministers that will be entrusted with leading the Liberal team into next year’s election.

One year later: Still no suspects in killing of 13-year-old B.C. girl

Marrisa Shen was killed in Burnaby’s Central Park on July 18, 2017

BC Games opening ceremonies promise to be magical

Features Shane Koyczan and his band, Asani, parade of athletes, and lots more

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors send DeMar DeRozan to Spurs in colossal NBA trade

Toronto also sent Jakob Poeltl and 2019 first-round pick, gets Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green

Traffic to Vancouver Island to be heavy for BC Summer Games, BC Ferries warns travellers

Advises travellers to plan ahead

More lightning forecast as storm sparks 38 new wildfires in B.C.

22 new fires in are burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Banff’s bathroom bears returned to the park after 15 months of rehab in Ontario

Black bears, now yearlings, were sent to the Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Ontario last April

‘Recovery high schools,’ per diems urged to better manage addiction in B.C.

BC Centre for Substance Use says focus needs to shift to from overdose prevention to long-term care

Man hit over the head with a hatchet released from hospital

Prince Rupert RCMP have been in a standoff with a violent suspect since the early morning

Most Read