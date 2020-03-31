The Feed the People food bank operated out of the Islands Wellness Society in Queen Charlotte needs containers for a new freezer meal service they are providing in response to COVID-19. (Kathleen Franklin/Flickr photo)

‘It makes people feel cared for’: Haida Gwaii food bank cooks up new freezer meal service

Containers needed for meals for vulnerable people, those in self-isolation amid COVID-19

The Feed the People food bank operated out of the Islands Wellness Society in Queen Charlotte has put a call out for spare takeout containers, Tupperware, mason jars and canning supplies.

Society victim services and outreach coordinator Bonnie Olson, who also serves as one of the volunteer directors for the food bank, told the Observer the containers are needed for a new freezer meal service they are providing in response to the novel coronavirus.

Olson said the food bank is still operating its normal monthly distribution — the next distribution date is April 10 — and the freezer meal service is meant to augment that.

She obtained permission from the Village of Queen Charlotte to take over the youth centre, where she said she’s been putting her previous experience running a café for 10 years to work, making single-portion meals such as chili, soup and lasagna for vulnerable people and those in self-isolation.

“We can give the meals to people who are shut in, whether it’s because they’re quarantined or have mobility issues, or really impacted due to poverty,” she said, adding that the village will be assisting with deliveries.

“We just started Friday and [Monday] to try and have food available that’s frozen … and reach those people who are the most impacted.”

A home-cooked meal can do more than help meet people’s basic needs, she added.

“It makes people feel cared for.”

ALSO READ: Food Banks BC already seeing surge in demand due to COVID-19 pandemic

Asked if the food bank is experiencing an increase in demand due to the virus, Olson replied: “It is.”

“We already serve a pretty big community,” she continued, adding that they assist residents in Queen Charlotte, Skidegate, Sandspit and outlying areas. “I only anticipate that it’s going to grow exponentially.”

At the same time, she said local organizations and residents have been “very generous” over the last week, donating over $10,000 to the non-profit.

“People are really trying to help even when they’re struggling,” she said.

She said she also plans to apply for some emergency funding through United Way.

ALSO READ: B.C. announces $3M for food banks to increase capacity during COVID-19

Residents interested in receiving freezer meals from the food bank should contact Olson by email at victimservices@islandswellnesssociety.com or call 250-637-1500, while residents interested in the monthly food bank subsidy should call 250-559-4100 and follow the prompts.

Donations of non-perishable food items, in addition to containers, may be dropped off at the Islands Wellness Society, located at 204 Oceanview Dr., during office hours. Residents can also call 250-559-8843 if they have donations to be picked up or send a monetary donation by e transfer to admin@islandswellnesssociety.com.

ALSO READ: QC food bank needs cash

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email:
karissa.gall@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusFood Bank

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ray of sunshine: Sandspit station forecasts clear skies all week

Just Posted

‘It makes people feel cared for’: Haida Gwaii food bank cooks up new freezer meal service

Containers needed for meals for vulnerable people, those in self-isolation amid COVID-19

BC Ferries able to restrict travel for sick passengers

Ferries working on schedule shifts to keep workers safe

Haida Gwaii libraries launch new online sign-up service, 24/7 WiFi

Residents without library cards can now sign up online, access eLibrary

Canadian ferry operators call for inclusion in COVID-19 travel restrictions

Domestic travel restrictions should include ferries, operators say

Ray of sunshine: Sandspit station forecasts clear skies all week

Meteorologist Bobby Sekhon says nice weather is ‘certainly a welcome change’

‘The Office’ star John Krasinski offers Some Good News in trying times

‘The human spirit still found a way to break through and blow us all away’

10% of COVID-19 patients in hospital are under the age of 40: Canada’s top doctor

There are more than 7,700 virus cases in Canada

Canada to spend $2B more on procuring medical supplies for COVID-19 fight

Government has signed deals with three companies

World COVID-19 updates: Putin may be exposed; 30,000 prisoners released

Comprehensive news update from around the world as of Tuesday, March 31.

Canada expands 75% wage subsidy to COVID-19 affected businesses of all sizes: Trudeau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

‘This is no joke’: B.C. woman in Alberta hospital asks people to stay home during COVID-19

‘I want people to start listening to what the doctors are saying. This is no joke, please stay home’

Rest stops barring washroom access to truckers a ‘huge problem’ as COVID-19 spreads

Teamsters Canada says truckers are increasingly being denied warm meals

Canadians asked to wash mailboxes, keep dogs at bay, to ensure safe mail delivery

Four postal workers in Canada have tested positive for COVID-19 infection:

Hospitality workers hit ‘first and hit hardest,’ says union seeking more support

Union represents workers in hotels, casinos, airports, arenas, universities, schools and remote resource camps

Most Read