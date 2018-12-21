Junior NBA steps up in Masset

Bouncing kids and basketballs filled the Howard Phillips Community Hall last weekend for the Junior NBA wrap-up party.

Organized over the last 12 weekends by coaches Mike Hull and Kevin Smith, members of the Masset RCMP, the Junior NBA program showed 30 local five- to seven-year-olds some basic b-ball skills. After the party, everyone went home with a certificate and a ball of their own.

“I want to thank all the parents for bringing everybody out — it’s been a lot of fun,” said Hull, with a nod to his wife and co-organizer Nicole.

Also saying thanks was Reg Davidson, who came to the wrap-up with a drum to sing the haw’aa song for the kids and the coaches.

“I really like what you gentlemen do for our kids. I like the approach that you have,” Davidson said.

“You’re part of our community, you’re not just coming in to police us. That’s a big step for our whole community.

“You guys have to ask for an extension.”

