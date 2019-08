Yahguudans: Erika Yahguujaanas Stocker and Raven Anne performing Haida songs and oral history. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer) Kuun7Laanaas Jaanaas Dance Group from Old Massett put on an amazing beautiful show for the masses. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer) (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer) Cycling to the Music Fest. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer) A special visit to Haida Gwaii and the music fest in Tlell by Taylor Bachrach, NDP candidate for Skeena-Bulkley Valley, with his family. Shown here with daughter Ella. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer) First Aid team on the job, led by Queen Charlotte’s Dr. Shooler (in wheel chair, but not a patient!) Lucky enough they were not busy. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer) This group of policemen from the West Coast Marine Unit paid a visit to the festivities in Tlell. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer) Kids having fun at the big spruce stump. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer) Flower gals enjoying the festivities. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer) Music Fest’s official photographer Jason Shafto always on the prowl for unsuspecting subjects. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer) GIG, local multi-instrument musician/artist. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer) (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer) (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer) (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer) (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer) (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer) (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer) (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer) (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer) (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

The Edge of the World festival was held last weekend in Tlell. Musicians, vendors of all varities, and of course many, many tourists descended upon Haida Gwaii to take part in the festivities. A good time and memorable experience was had by all at this truly unique experience.

