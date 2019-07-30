PHOTO GALLERY AND STORY: Loggers Day’s top cuts

Connor Miller competes in the crosscut. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)
Connor Miller competes in the horizontal chop. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)
Longtime resident and beloved author of ‘Puffin Cove’, 97 year old Neil Carey with organizer Betsy Cranmer-Wourms. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)
Bill Rieger, announcer and master of ceremonies. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)
Longtime resident of Sandspit and Gae Houston with pet Kura. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)
Allan “Bin Logging”Lewis (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)
Loggers Sports Day took place in Sandspit last Saturday, drawing dozens of competitors eager to show their chops at the various competitions.

The day offered a number of events, allowing all types of people young or old, big or small, a chance to participate. Log sawing, jumping, axe throwing and more all tested the mettle of locals and those who had travelled to take part in the event.

Of course there were two big crowns to be had: Sandspit’s own Shain Olson once again claimed the title of King Logger, while Queen Logger went to Harmonie Blais from Port Clements.

“It’s one of our biggest events in the community,” Gae Hudson, a local paramedic, said. “Everybody comes out and everybody supports it.”

“We have a key group of volunteers that get it ready every year, it takes a lot of work,” Hudson said. “The whole community pitches in.”

The inclusivity of the event remains one of the most endearing aspects of the day, now in its 55th year.

“It’s all walks of life,” Hudson said of the range of competitors.

The wood chips will now have some time to settle before the blades go back to work devouring lumber next year.

photos by Archie Stocker Sr.

Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
