Lottery will help save children’s lives

Each ticket gets you a chance to win a lot of money, while helping a lot of kids

All B.C. residents stand a chance of hitting the jackpot through the 2018 Choices Lottery February Family Draw on March 16.

This much-anticipated lottery offers ticket-buyers an opportunity to win thousands of prizes while also raising funds for the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation. According to Teri Nicholas, president and CEO of the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation, the money raised will help provide “life-saving care” to the more than 86,000 kids who visit BC Children’s Hospital each year by funding research, equipment and patient care.

“The funding goes towards ground-breaking studies in the prevention, treatment and cure of childhood illnesses, and help all children reach their full potential,” said Nicholas.

As the province’s only full-service, pediatric acute care hospital, BC Children’s Hospital serves the one million children living in BC and the Yukon.

In addition to supporting the hospital, the lucky winner of the lottery’s grand prize will get to choose from six prize options.

The first package, valued at over $2.4 million, includes a two bedroom condo at Predator Ridge in Vernon, as well as $30,000 in furnishings and accessories, a 2018 Range Rover Super Charged, a 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet, a 2018 Tige R21 lake boat and trailer, and $300,000 cash.

WATCH

Take a tour of the condo

Winners have the option of accepting $2.2 million in tax-free cash instead of taking the prize home.

Other prize packages feature the Ultimate Sports Package, which includes a choice of two Vancouver Canucks game suites, BC Lions season tickets for two, Whitecaps Season tickets for two, Seahawks football game tickets for two, plus $17,000 cash; or the Great Escape Package, which includes $25,000 vacation/travel gift card along with $5,000 cash, or $28,000 cash.

Individuals who purchase their tickets before midnight on Friday will be eligible to win the February Family draw valued at over $32,000. Choices Lottery tickets are three for $100, six for $175, nine or $250 and 20 for $500.

The lottery also includes extra games.

The final cut-off for the 2018 Choices Lottery February Family Draw is Friday. Feb. 23. Draw date is Friday, March 16. For more information about the BC Children’s Hospital, visit www.bcchf.ca.

