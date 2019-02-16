A rustic bunting, spotted Millennium Memorial Park during the 2018 Christmas Bird Count.

Millennium Memorial Park a birders’ paradise

Findings by the Delkatla Sanctuary Society has given birdwatchers more reason to love Port Clements’ Millennium Memorial Park.

during the 2016 Christmas Bird Count the society counted 38.5 per cent of bird species known to inhabit the area within park boundaries. The 35th-annual count also found new species in the park, including a Merlin and a Queen Charlotte Saw-whet Owl.

“We are grateful for the time and energy that has gone into the restoration of St. mark’s Church and the surrounding memorials in the parkland which honour residents who served in wars, the pioneers, the millennium residents and the Golden Spruce seedling,” wrote Delkatla Sanctuary Society president Peter Hamel in a thank-letter to the village.

“The extensive stand of older trees enhance the park and its structure and are the reason why so many birds frequent the area.”

Hamel noted there has been some human disturbance in the park, which makes it all the more reason why it’s important for the village and citizens to look after its integrity.

The other bird species found in the park are: red-breasted sapsucker, hairy woodpecker, northern flicker, Northwestern crow, Pacific wren, golden-crowned kinglet (7), American robin (3), varied thrush (4), starling (4), Eurasian collared dove (4), Townsend’s warbler, yellow-rumped (Myrtle) warbler, warbler species, Savannah sparrow, song sparrow (2), whitethroated sparrow, golden-crowned sparrow (2), dark-eyed (Oregon) junco (10), slate-coloured junco and a rustic bunting, whose nearest nesting area is Northeastern Russia.

Previous story
VIDEO: Giant snowball fight takes over lawn of the B.C. Legislature

Just Posted

Prince Rupert Gas Transmission project searches for partners

TransCanada is renewing permits for its natural gas pipeline project to North Coast.

Coastal GasLink stops work to investigate archaeological find

OGC archaeologists are en route to the Houston-area site where Unist’ot’en report finding stone tools

Millennium Memorial Park a birders’ paradise

Findings by the Delkatla Sanctuary Society has given birdwatchers more reason to… Continue reading

Major upgrades needed for Port sewage lagoon

Engineering firm itemizes shortcomings for provincial and federal standards

All Native Basketball Tournament Day 5: Recap

Highlights and results from day 5 at the All Native Tournament

VIDEO: Historic night in Red Deer as 2019 Canada Winter Games kicks off

Star-studded Opening Ceremony features athletes from across Canada

Eight cases of measles confirmed in Vancouver outbreak

Coastal Health official say the cases stem from the French-language Ecole Jules Verne Secondary

Plecas won’t run in next election if B.C. legislature oversight reforms pass

B.C. Speaker and Abbotsford South MLA says he feels ‘great sympathy’ for Jody Wilson-Raybould

Workshop with ‘accent reduction’ training cancelled at UBC

The workshop was cancelled the same day as an email was sent out to international students

Former B.C. premier Gordon Campbell accused of sexual touching

Accuser went to police, interviewed by Britian’s Daily Telegraph

Judge rules Abbotsford home must be sold after son tries to evict mom

Mom to get back down payment and initial expenses

Trump officially declares national emergency to build border wall

President plans to siphon billions from federal military construction and counterdrug efforts

Snow turns to slush, rain as it warms up across B.C.’s south coast

Some areas are already covered by more than half a metre of snow following three separate storms

Father to be charged with first-degree murder in Amber Alert case

11-year-old Riya Rajkumar was found dead in her father’s home in Brampton, Ontario

Most Read