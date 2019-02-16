Millennium Memorial Park a birders’ paradise

Findings by the Delkatla Sanctuary Society has given birdwatchers more reason to love Port Clements’ Millennium Memorial Park.

during the 2016 Christmas Bird Count the society counted 38.5 per cent of bird species known to inhabit the area within park boundaries. The 35th-annual count also found new species in the park, including a Merlin and a Queen Charlotte Saw-whet Owl.

“We are grateful for the time and energy that has gone into the restoration of St. mark’s Church and the surrounding memorials in the parkland which honour residents who served in wars, the pioneers, the millennium residents and the Golden Spruce seedling,” wrote Delkatla Sanctuary Society president Peter Hamel in a thank-letter to the village.

“The extensive stand of older trees enhance the park and its structure and are the reason why so many birds frequent the area.”

Hamel noted there has been some human disturbance in the park, which makes it all the more reason why it’s important for the village and citizens to look after its integrity.

The other bird species found in the park are: red-breasted sapsucker, hairy woodpecker, northern flicker, Northwestern crow, Pacific wren, golden-crowned kinglet (7), American robin (3), varied thrush (4), starling (4), Eurasian collared dove (4), Townsend’s warbler, yellow-rumped (Myrtle) warbler, warbler species, Savannah sparrow, song sparrow (2), whitethroated sparrow, golden-crowned sparrow (2), dark-eyed (Oregon) junco (10), slate-coloured junco and a rustic bunting, whose nearest nesting area is Northeastern Russia.