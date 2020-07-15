Andrea Suffredine (pictured) won first place ($2,000) in the adult category at the Old Massett Village Council Food Fishing Derby on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Weigh-in for her 32-pound catch took place at CBI Fisheries in Masset. (Eve Hansen/Submitted photo)

More than 2,700 pounds of fish hit the scales at OMVC Food Fishing Derby

Derby weigh-in took place July 5 at CBI Fisheries in Masset; prizes awarded for largest catch

More than 2,700 pounds of fish hit the scales on July 5 at CBI Fisheries, as part of the Old Massett Village Council (OMVC) Food Fishing Derby.

Participants in the derby, which offered free entry to all northern residents, set off early in the morning on the Sunday to catch spring salmon, then weighed in at CBI to see who would win prizes.

ALSO READ: CBI Fisheries nets Masset’s Entrepreneur of the Year Award

In the adult category, Andrea Suffredine won the first place prize of $2,000 for her 32-pound catch. The second prize of $1,000 went to Steve Samuels for his catch (25 pounds) and third prize of $500 went to Donald Bell (23 pounds).

In the youth category, Jeremy Piercey won the first prize of $500 for his 24-pound fish. Zion Onosemuode netted the second place prize of $300 for a 19-pound fish and the third prize of $200 went to Michael Jones-White (17 pounds).

The total weight of all fish caught during the derby was 2,717 pounds and 282 pieces of fish were donated to elders.

VIDEO: Inaugural Skidegate Food Gathering Fest reels in 365 donated salmon

Every fish donated for elders earned one ballot entry for a draw.

Donnie Edenshaw won $500 in the early bird draw and Nadine Whittle won a $50 gift certificate for the Hidden Island RV Resort, which they donated.

A spokesperson for the OMVC thanked Al Frick and his crew at CBI for helping out with the weigh-in and processing the fish, as well as every derby participant who donated their catch.

ALSO READ: Skidegate band members donate 400 pounds of salmonberries

Do you have something we should report on? Email:
karissa.gall@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fishingFishing Haida GwaiiOld Massett

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: Are you ready for a summer road trip?

Just Posted

More than 2,700 pounds of fish hit the scales at OMVC Food Fishing Derby

Derby weigh-in took place July 5 at CBI Fisheries in Masset; prizes awarded for largest catch

Carsen Gray set to launch first children’s book co-created with mom Lynn Hughan

Gray, Hughan launch ‘Twelve Months of Fun on Haida Gwaii with Mattie and Jojo’ on July 23

Federal government urged to protect rare moss clinging to life on Moresby Island cliff

Scientists say small patch of slender yoke-moss struggling to survive on square metre of limestone

Southern section of QC Main temporarily closing this month

QC Main (South) will be closed to all traffic at about 5 kilometres from July 21 to 28

From the archives of the Haida Gwaii Observer

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Nine of 12 entries in the Beach Buggy… Continue reading

VIDEO: Masset Dance Troupe presents beachfront ‘promenade performance’

Troupe performed ‘A Mid Summer Day’s Dream’ for family, friends on July 4 and 5

COVID-19 gives B.C. First Nation rare chance to examine tourism’s impact on grizzly bears

With 40 infrared cameras deployed in Kitasoo-Xai’Xais territory, research will help develop tourism plan with least impact on bears

NDP wants Lower Mainland MLA removed from BC Liberal caucus for alleged homophobia

BC Liberal leader, some MLAs apologize for Christian magazine ads but Laurie Throness doubles down

B.C. health officials pleased with likely extension of Canada-U.S. border closure

Health Minister Adrian Dix says the situation is ‘very serious in the United States’

Four air ambulance flights out of Terrace delayed or cancelled

Pandemic precautions caused nighttime closure of service station providing weather data to pilots

Children suffer swollen eyes, burns while playing at Lower Mainland spray park

Mission RCMP are investigating incident that injured several children

B.C. NDP changing WorkSafeBC regulations to respond to COVID-19

Employers say reclassifying coronavirus could be ‘ruinous’

Baby raccoon rescued from 10-foot deep drainage pipe on Vancouver Island

‘Its cries were loud, pitiful and heartbreaking,’ Saanich animal control officer says

Statistical flaws led to B.C. wolf cull which didn’t save endangered caribou as estimated

Study finds statistical flaws in an influential 2019 report supporting a wolf cull

Most Read