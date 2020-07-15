More than 2,700 pounds of fish hit the scales at OMVC Food Fishing Derby

Derby weigh-in took place July 5 at CBI Fisheries in Masset; prizes awarded for largest catch

Andrea Suffredine (pictured) won first place ($2,000) in the adult category at the Old Massett Village Council Food Fishing Derby on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Weigh-in for her 32-pound catch took place at CBI Fisheries in Masset. (Eve Hansen/Submitted photo)

More than 2,700 pounds of fish hit the scales on July 5 at CBI Fisheries, as part of the Old Massett Village Council (OMVC) Food Fishing Derby.

Participants in the derby, which offered free entry to all northern residents, set off early in the morning on the Sunday to catch spring salmon, then weighed in at CBI to see who would win prizes.

ALSO READ: CBI Fisheries nets Masset’s Entrepreneur of the Year Award

In the adult category, Andrea Suffredine won the first place prize of $2,000 for her 32-pound catch. The second prize of $1,000 went to Steve Samuels for his catch (25 pounds) and third prize of $500 went to Donald Bell (23 pounds).

In the youth category, Jeremy Piercey won the first prize of $500 for his 24-pound fish. Zion Onosemuode netted the second place prize of $300 for a 19-pound fish and the third prize of $200 went to Michael Jones-White (17 pounds).

The total weight of all fish caught during the derby was 2,717 pounds and 282 pieces of fish were donated to elders.

VIDEO: Inaugural Skidegate Food Gathering Fest reels in 365 donated salmon

Every fish donated for elders earned one ballot entry for a draw.

Donnie Edenshaw won $500 in the early bird draw and Nadine Whittle won a $50 gift certificate for the Hidden Island RV Resort, which they donated.

A spokesperson for the OMVC thanked Al Frick and his crew at CBI for helping out with the weigh-in and processing the fish, as well as every derby participant who donated their catch.

ALSO READ: Skidegate band members donate 400 pounds of salmonberries

Do you have something we should report on? Email:

karissa.gall@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fishingFishing Haida GwaiiOld Massett