PHOTO GALLERY: Fair weather in Tlell

It was a beautiful sunny day when the gates of the 37 annual Tlell Fair opened on Sunday.
Six bands rocked the stage for a 30-minute set each hour while kids roamed around to do face painting and play games. Most notable was the livestock and farm produce show took place in the huge exhibition hall.
The fair is held annually on the Sunday before BC Day making it “the Earliest Fall Fair in British Columbia,” states their website. Sometimes the fair is on the last Sunday in July but most of the time it is the first Sunday in August.
The primary goal of the Tlell Fall Fair is to highlight and educate people on Haida Gwaii’ agriculture and aquaculture.
