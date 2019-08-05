PHOTO GALLERY: Fair weather in Tlell

Little Elizabeth showing off her younger toy siblings. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)
Cowboys on horseback were guiding the great number of vehicles to their parking spots. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)
Bonnie & Dave Hunter of Masset with Dave’s fine carvings in wood and silver. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)
(Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)
(Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)
(Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)
(Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)
An impressive livestock and farm produce show took place in the huge exhibition hall. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)
(Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)
There were children’s games and competitions. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)
The ‘Out of the Blue’ band from Port Clements delivered an onslaught of enjoyable tunes all afternoon, which enticed many out of their comfy seats. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)
It was a beautiful sunny day when the gates of the 37 annual Tlell Fair opened on Sunday.

Six bands rocked the stage for a 30-minute set each hour while kids roamed around to do face painting and play games. Most notable was the livestock and farm produce show took place in the huge exhibition hall.

The fair is held annually on the Sunday before BC Day making it “the Earliest Fall Fair in British Columbia,” states their website. Sometimes the fair is on the last Sunday in July but most of the time it is the first Sunday in August.

The primary goal of the Tlell Fall Fair is to highlight and educate people on Haida Gwaii’ agriculture and aquaculture.

