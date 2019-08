(Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii observer) (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii observer) (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii observer) (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii observer) (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii observer) (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii observer)

The community of Masset gathered together on Aug. 3 to celebrate LGBTQ pride accross the village.

LGBTQ and friends of the community paraded down the streets with rainbow coloured flags, dancing and showing off their pride.

