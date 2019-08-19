PHOTO GALLERY: Ready, set, race! Agate Man race / hlG̱a hlḵ’aats iihlangaa 2019

Happy Elena Godoy is crossing the finish line. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)
Elena’s granny Rose White of Masset not far behind with her pets. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)
Dr. Michele Leslie, swim, husband Patrick Meagher. on bike, and daughter Padma Meagher, run, accepted their medals from Haida Recreation coordinator David Lomax. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)
Terry Wallace wins his medal for swim and bike. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)
Thirty participants in the swim line up at the shore. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)
On your marks, get set, go! (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)
First one out is Terry Wallace of Masset Bikes. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)
The annual Agate Man Triathlon / hlG̱a hlḵ’aats iihlangaa took place in Masset on Aug. 17.

This year drew a total of 30 solo and team racers — falling short of last year’s 57 participants the biggest turnout in Agate Man history — but impressive regardless.

The winners of this year’s Agate Man are:

Women:

Sarah Finnie Masset 1:29:26

Carmen Fenrich Kamloops 1:29:37

Christine Cunningham Port Clements 1:30:06

Men:

Tyler Peet Queen Charlotte 1:31:27

Terry Wallace Masset 1:37:23

Jamie Polk Sandspit 1:43:42

Teams:

Skidegate: 1:32:03

Ruth Wheadon

Harmonie Blais

Lindsay Galbraith Padma

Masset: 1:32:58

Padma Meagher

Patrick Meagher

Michele Leslie

Edmonton: 1:33:40

Todd Weisbrot

Kayley Weisbrot

Leah Copeland

All scores:

Solo

Sarah Finnie Masset 1:29:26

Carmen Fenrich Kamloops 1:29:37

Christine Cunningham Port Clements 1:30:06

Tyler Peet Queen Charlotte 1:31:27

Jocelyn Black Masset 1:32:29

Terry Wallace Masset 1:37:23

Rachel Douglas Port Moody 1:40:23

Jamie Polk Sandspit 1:43:42

Melissa Paugh Sandspit 1:43:42

Abbey Weisbrot Queen Charlotte 1:44:14

Matthew Torre Masset 1:45:30

Carly Jones Vancouver 2:08:14

Anneliese von Kanel New Westminster 2:17:32

Teams

Skidegate: 1:32:03

Ruth Wheadon

Harmonie Blais

Lindsay Galbraith Padma

Masset: 1:32:58

Padma Meagher

Patrick Meagher

Michele Leslie

Edmonton: 1:33:40

Todd Weisbrot

Kayley Weisbrot

Leah Copeland

Daajing Giids: 1:46:17

Kiki van der Heiden

Lief Morton

Tracy Morton

Vancouver / Prince Rupert: 1:47:08

Kailyn McCarthey (Vancouver)

Rumi Kodama (Prince Rupert)

Vancouver/ Masset: 2:06:23

Sarah Godoy

Elena Godoy

Harold White (Masset)

