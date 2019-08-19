PHOTO GALLERY: Ready, set, race! Agate Man race / hlG̱a hlḵ’aats iihlangaa 2019

The annual Agate Man Triathlon / hlG̱a hlḵ’aats iihlangaa took place in Masset on Aug. 17.
This year drew a total of 30 solo and team racers — falling short of last year’s 57 participants the biggest turnout in Agate Man history — but impressive regardless.
The winners of this year’s Agate Man are:
Women:
Sarah Finnie Masset 1:29:26
Carmen Fenrich Kamloops 1:29:37
Christine Cunningham Port Clements 1:30:06
Men:
Tyler Peet Queen Charlotte 1:31:27
Terry Wallace Masset 1:37:23
Jamie Polk Sandspit 1:43:42
Teams:
Skidegate: 1:32:03
Ruth Wheadon
Harmonie Blais
Lindsay Galbraith Padma
Masset: 1:32:58
Padma Meagher
Patrick Meagher
Michele Leslie
Edmonton: 1:33:40
Todd Weisbrot
Kayley Weisbrot
Leah Copeland
All scores:
Solo
Sarah Finnie Masset 1:29:26
Carmen Fenrich Kamloops 1:29:37
Christine Cunningham Port Clements 1:30:06
Tyler Peet Queen Charlotte 1:31:27
Jocelyn Black Masset 1:32:29
Terry Wallace Masset 1:37:23
Rachel Douglas Port Moody 1:40:23
Jamie Polk Sandspit 1:43:42
Melissa Paugh Sandspit 1:43:42
Abbey Weisbrot Queen Charlotte 1:44:14
Matthew Torre Masset 1:45:30
Carly Jones Vancouver 2:08:14
Anneliese von Kanel New Westminster 2:17:32
Teams
Skidegate: 1:32:03
Ruth Wheadon
Harmonie Blais
Lindsay Galbraith Padma
Masset: 1:32:58
Padma Meagher
Patrick Meagher
Michele Leslie
Edmonton: 1:33:40
Todd Weisbrot
Kayley Weisbrot
Leah Copeland
Daajing Giids: 1:46:17
Kiki van der Heiden
Lief Morton
Tracy Morton
Vancouver / Prince Rupert: 1:47:08
Kailyn McCarthey (Vancouver)
Rumi Kodama (Prince Rupert)
Vancouver/ Masset: 2:06:23
Sarah Godoy
Elena Godoy
Harold White (Masset)
