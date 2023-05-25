PHOTOS: Nelson fashion show features wearable art made of trash

The show attracted some very skilled designers to work with throw-away materials

Madame Cola, designed by Shirley McLim. Can-can dress crafted from pop tabs and crochet thread for the bodice, and coke tins, crochet thread and stiff wire for the skirt. Hat and rose accessories made from coke tins. Model: Tiffany McLim. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Nelson’s first Haute Trash! – Trash Fashion Show and Competition was held on May 20 at the Capitol Theatre.

The runway-style fashion show featured creative wearable art made from post-consumer waste in several design categories including youth, art and sculpture.

Rococo Trash, designed by Erin Thompson. Created using found objects including old jewelry, old sequin, flowers, foam, old lingerie, recycled clothes, broken hula hoops, knickknacks and 1960’s hair curlers. Model: Laena Brown. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

The goal of organizer Marilyn Hatfield was to spread awareness about the garbage we create, our relationship to it and how to come up with creative solutions to keep items out of landfills.

There were also trash-themed performances.

From the House of Not-Your-Granny’s Doilies, designed by Jane Merks. Cape in the shape of a heraldic shield made of old doilies. Skirt is a complete full circle made of 13 panels from old tablecloths. Head covering is made of a silver doily, and all are embellished with shiny buttons. Model: Chantal Guillemette. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

The first prize winners in each category received prize packages valued at $500 each, all donated by local businesses.

The Nelson Museum, Archives and Gallery will be displaying some of the winning designs for a month starting next week.

Bubble Wrap Piece, designed by Riya Garg. Inspired by the overwhelming amount of packaging from online shopping, an elegant outfit from bubble wrap, hole punch cut outs and produce mesh bags. Model: Patricia Hogg. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Trashy Cat Lady, designed by Teka Rae Sparkes. Eight pairs of sunglasses, cat food bags, shopping bags, black and white poly, tape, hot glue, old headlamp band, a plastic plant pot and a zipper. Model: Teka Rae Sparkes. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

From Les Matantes, designed by Emilie Leblanc Kromberg, Alexandra Tremblay and Veronique Trudel. Constructed from old playing card decks missing one card, plastic ramen bowls used to mix epoxy in artistic process and lots of socks. Handbag and glasses crafted from old playing cards. Model: Emilie Le Blanc Kromberg. Photo: Bill Metcalfe