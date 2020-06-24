PHOTOS: Skidegate teens get creative with first-ever COVID-19 cupcake contest

Aria Pryce holds up the creative blue cupcakes she baked for the first-ever Hiit’aGan.iina Kuuyas Naay Skidegate Youth Centre COVID-19 cupcake contest, which delivered baking kits to families on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (Hiit’aGan.iina Kuuyas Naay/Skidegate Youth Centre photo) Bryce Moraes (left), who made cupcakes depicting a fisher out on the water, and Bradley Frank Jr. are pictured participating in the Hiit’aGan.iina Kuuyas Naay Skidegate Youth Centre teen bake-off. (Hiit’aGan.iina Kuuyas Naay/Skidegate Youth Centre photo) Cody and Claire Swain are pictured icing their cupcakes for the Hiit’aGan.iina Kuuyas Naay Skidegate Youth Centre teen bake-off. (Hiit’aGan.iina Kuuyas Naay/Skidegate Youth Centre photo) Emma Grinder added lots of extra goodies on top of the cupcakes she baked for the Hiit’aGan.iina Kuuyas Naay Skidegate Youth Centre contest. (Hiit’aGan.iina Kuuyas Naay/Skidegate Youth Centre photo) More colourful cupcakes baked as part of the Hiit’aGan.iina Kuuyas Naay Skidegate Youth Centre contest. (Hiit’aGan.iina Kuuyas Naay/Skidegate Youth Centre photo) One of teens who participated in the Hiit’aGan.iina Kuuyas Naay Skidegate Youth Centre contest baked cupcakes inspired by Mickey Mouse. (Hiit’aGan.iina Kuuyas Naay/Skidegate Youth Centre photo) Another teen used Oreos to bake polar bear-paw inspired cupcakes for the Hiit’aGan.iina Kuuyas Naay Skidegate Youth Centre contest. (Hiit’aGan.iina Kuuyas Naay/Skidegate Youth Centre photo)

Staff at the Hiit’aGan.iina Kuuyas Naay Skidegate Youth Centre were blown away by the sweet confections cooked up during their first-ever COVID-19 cupcake contest.

On June 10 the centre delivered baking kits with cake mix and frosting to 40 families who have teens between the ages of 13 and 18.

The teens were invited to “get floury” and “bake up a storm,” then submit photos of their creations to the centre for the contest.

Youth engagement coordinator Julia Weder told the Observer that within days of dropping off the kits the centre received more than 30 submissions of “mind-blowingly creative cupcakes, all cooked up by the youth themselves.”

“Teens dreamed up cupcake themes like berry-picking, Harry Potter, the solar system, Minions, balloons, summer flowers and canoeing,” Weder said.

According to the centre’s Facebook page, all families that submitted photos of their creations were being awarded with a gift card for Dave’s Take Out.

Weder said the centre received funding from the Gwaii Trust Society for the initiative and plans to hold another baking contest in July for pre-teens.

In response to COVID-19, she said the centre is engaging youth primarily through virtual programming, such as weaving classes and care packages that include local medicines, games and self-care supplies.

