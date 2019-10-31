(Susan Brown photo)

PHOTOS & VIDEO: And whosoever shall be found, without the soul for getting down…

You know it’s thriller, thriller night… at Thrill the World Haida Gwaii

The third annual Thrill the World Haida Gwaii dance took place in Queen Charlotte on Saturday, with zombies of all ages performing the moves to Michael Jackson’s iconic ‘Thriller’ song. Started in Toronto in 2006, Thrill the World is now a global event that takes place around Halloween time. Caitlin Meredith led this year’s horde of dancers, teaching them choreography before they got to work thrilling the crowd.

(Susan Brown photo)

(Susan Brown photo)

(Susan Brown photo)

(Susan Brown photo)

(Stacey Marple video)

(Devin Rawlek photo)

(Devin Rawlek photo)

(Devin Rawlek photo)

(Devin Rawlek photo)

Alex Kurial | Journalist
