Port Clements annual birdhouse competition accepting entries

The Village of Port Clements is inviting everyone to participate in its annual birdhouse competition.
All entries must be submitted to the village office by 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31.
Birdhouses entered into the competition will then be on display in front of Bayview Market from Sept. 1 to 8 for viewing, and judging and voting will occur through a poll on the Village of Port Clements Facebook group.
Cash prizes for first, second and third place will be awarded for two categories: under 12 years of age and over 12 years of age.
All birdhouses become the property of the village and will be mounted on a tree on village property for display after the competition has ended.
