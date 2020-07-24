The birdhouse tree in Port Clements. The deadline to submit an entry into the annual Village of Port Clements birdhouse competition is 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. (Debbie Mac/Facebook photo)

Port Clements annual birdhouse competition accepting entries

Entries must be submitted to village office by 1 p.m. on Aug. 31

The Village of Port Clements is inviting everyone to participate in its annual birdhouse competition.

All entries must be submitted to the village office by 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31.

Birdhouses entered into the competition will then be on display in front of Bayview Market from Sept. 1 to 8 for viewing, and judging and voting will occur through a poll on the Village of Port Clements Facebook group.

Cash prizes for first, second and third place will be awarded for two categories: under 12 years of age and over 12 years of age.

All birdhouses become the property of the village and will be mounted on a tree on village property for display after the competition has ended.

ALSO READ: ‘Phengnominal’ gnome house constructed in Port Clements

QUIZ: In honour of Prince George

