The Port Clements Museum is collecting COVID-19 stories from Haida Gwaii residents. (Port Clements Facebook photo)

Port Clements Museum collecting COVID-19 stories from Haida Gwaii residents

Coordinator Joan Hein wants to archive stories about how pandemic has affected lives of locals

The Port Clements Museum wants to hear the COVID-19 stories of Haida Gwaii residents.

Historical coordinator Joan Hein started posting notices around town last week, asking residents to send “a few lines, a photo or a poem, artwork, whatever you think is important” to the museum and archives for the benefit of future generations.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the lives of almost everyone. It has disrupted our daily routines, changed the way we interact in relationships and sparked unexpected shifts in community life,” the notice said.

“The museum is hoping to gather pandemic stories. Children, seniors and everyone in between … how to do you think we will want to remember this historic time?”

Hein told the Observer she got the idea to collect COVID-19 stories from residents after receiving an email from the Royal BC Museum that “perked [her] interest.”

The Royal BC Museum is also collecting the COVID-19 stories from people throughout the province, which can be emailed to forourtime@royalbcmuseum.bc.ca.

Hein said she wanted to start a similar project locally, because on Haida Gwaii “we’re kind of experiencing it a little different than other people.”

“I thought it would be interesting to see how it has affected people’s lives,” she said of the pandemic. “Maybe in 20 years people might be interested to look and see how we lived through this.”

While the project will take shape as more stories are sent in, Hein said she “might display some things” at the museum in the future. However, residents who participate can choose to submit their story for inclusion in the archives only.

To submit a story, email pcmuseum@qcislands.ca or send it to PO box 417 in Port Clements (V0T 1R0). Submissions are being accepted on a rolling basis.

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email:
karissa.gall@blackpress.ca.

