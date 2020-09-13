QUIZ: Are you ready for the school year?

How much do you know about schools and education?

School buildings have gone through a lot of changes since this building was constructed in 1922. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

Students are back in school for another year, although this year, because of COVID-19, education is taking on a different character.

To celebrate the start of the school year, here are a few questions about schools and education.

How much do you know about learning?

Good luck.





