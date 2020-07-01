Canada’s 153rd birthday is on July 1. How much do you know about our country? (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

QUIZ: Celebrating Canada

How much do you know about our country?

How much do you know about our country?

In honour of Canada’s 153rd birthday on July 1, here is a short quiz on Canada.

And if you’re in the mood for more trivia quizzes with a Canada Day theme, we have them.

READ ALSO: Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you really know about Canada?

Good luck.


If you’d like other quizzes on different topics, here are a few you might enjoy:

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Exploring gardens

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for some summer reading?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police was preceded by the North-West Mounted Police. Do you know when this legendary police force was formed? (Todd Colin Vaughan/Lacombe Express photo)

Comments are closed

Previous story
PHOTOS: Skidegate teens get creative with COVID-19 cupcake contest

Just Posted

Village of Masset working to provide call-in information for council meetings

Members of the public, media have not had access to Masset council meetings for months

Village of Queen Charlotte reopens Haydn Turner Campground, ‘bear park’ and more

Several Village of Queen Charlotte amenities reopened on Saturday, June 27

Haida Nation dives into 3-year project to restore marine habitat around old logging sites

Marine Toad contracted to restore 0.4 to 0.8 hectares of marine meadow at Juskatla Inlet pilot site

UPDATE: Power restored for more than 1,600 BC Hydro customers impacted by outage

Power went off around 5:45 p.m. on Monday night due to a downed tree on power lines

Queen Charlotte Lodge confirms it will not welcome guests without support of community

‘We are not starting until we are welcome in the community,’ says Brian Clive, VP of sales for QCL

QUIZ: Celebrating Canada

How much do you know about our country?

Controversy over MLAs buying ads in B.C. magazine that opposes trans rights

Reaction was quick, and negative

LNG janitors join UNITE HERE Local 40 Union

The vote was unanimous and the janitors will look to begin contract negotiations going forward.

COVID-19: Should non-medical masks be mandatory in Canada?

New poll shows Canadians are divided on the rules around mandatory masks

B.C. reports 12 new COVID-19 cases as officials urge caution for Canada Day

There are 18 patients is hospital and four are in ICU

Canada extends travel ban for non-U.S. foreign travellers to July 31

Ban is separate from that which prevents U.S-Canada border crossings

RCMP patrol of smokehouse sparks concerns by Wet’suwet’en hereditary leader

Hereditary Chief Woos says he is feeling uneasy after RCMP attended the smokehouse with rifles

Poll suggests many likely to find way to celebrate Canada Day despite pandemic

For 42 per cent of those polled, this Canada Day will be no different than any other

Boiling cup of noodles leads to burns, assault conviction in fight between B.C. teens

Longstanding feud between two factions of teens led to a fight in a bathroom

Most Read