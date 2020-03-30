Ray of sunshine: Sandspit station forecasts clear skies all week

Haida Gwaii residents will be able to enjoy some sunshine this week while still following steps to contain the spread of COVID-19.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, six straight days of sun and clear skies are forecasted for the islands starting on Tuesday, with highs ranging from 6 to 9 degrees Celsius.

Meteorologist Bobby Sekhon told the Observer the sunshine is thanks to a ridge of high atmospheric pressure “poking into the Gulf of Alaska” and covering Haida Gwaii.

“Suffice it to say that we are looking at a pretty dry middle of the week,” Sekhon said, adding that high pressure systems generally mean drier weather.

He said sunshine in March is not out of the ordinary, compared to the winter months, but it’s “certainly a welcome change.”

Residents should keep an eye on the forecast toward the end of the week, he added, because a low pressure system is expected to develop.

“Keep an eye on the forecast for Friday evening,” he said.

Sun-seekers are reminded to follow the steps to reduce the possibility of spreading COVID-19 set out by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, who activated her public health emergency authority on March 17.

Residents who are healthy are asked to exercise at home or stay at least 2 metres from other people if they go for a walk outside. Residents who are sick must self-isolate for a minimum of 10 days.

The local state of emergency declared by the Council of the Haida Nation on March 23 also urges anyone who has travelled off-island to self-isolate for 14 days upon their return.

