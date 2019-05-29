Rehabilitated juvenile eagle released in Old Massett

The eagle survived electrocution and was sent to OWL in Ladner

Last week, a rehabilitated juvenile eagle was released at the Old Massett cemetery.

This beautiful bird of prey was electrocuted in Old Massett January 21 of this year and was subdued, rescued, and sent out to OWL in Ladner, B. C. by the local wildlife rescue member Leila Riddall, who also works for the BC SPCA.

“In the past there had never been an eagle survive electrocution from Haida Gwaii, as far as any staff at OWL were aware,” Riddall wrote.

“But in the last five years working with OWL we have figured out that if we get the eagle treated within 24 hours of the electrocution they have a chance, we have had four survive and return to Haida Gwaii for release.”

