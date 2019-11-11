Remembrance Day observed in Sandspit

Sandspit held their Remembrance Day ceremony at the airport on Monday. Following an opening prayer by pastor Jim Whaley, fire chief Robert Ells read the poem “High Flight”, written by Royal Canadian Air Force pilot John Gillespie Magee Jr. during World War II. Magee served on the European front during the war, and was killed in a mid-air collision on December 11, 1941 at just 19-years-old.

The ceremony also featured a reading of “In Flanders Fields” by Moana and Tuma Houston, followed by a laying of the wreaths. Isla and Nico Dorman read Remembrance Day poem “Inquisitive Mind of a Child”, before the students of Agnes L. Mathers sang the Poppy Song. Gail Henry provided a blessing for the ceremony, while Will Bedard sang a Haida Spirit Song.

An honour guard featuring the flags of Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and the Canadian Rangers. (Submitted photo)

READ MORE: Sandspit festival receives attention at NCRD board meeting

READ MORE: Sandspit’s Northwestern Waterfront Coastal Erosion Risk Assessment on the NCRD agenda

Alex Kurial | Journalist