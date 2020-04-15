The Gale Force Indoor Cycle studio in Sandspit announced on Sunday, April 12, 2020 that it had donated 15 Easter dinners to isolated seniors. Pictured is volunteer Robin Werstine Botel, who played a big role in preparing the meals. (Gale Force Indoor Cycle/Facebook photo)

Sandspit cycle studio donates Easter dinners to isolated seniors

Gale Force Indoor Cycle used Karma class proceeds to buy ‘all the fixings’ for 15 seniors

The cycle studio in Sandspit handed out more than a dozen Easter dinners over the weekend to seniors who are isolated at home.

In a Facebook post on April 12, the Gale Force Indoor Cycle studio announced it had used proceeds from its by-donation Karma Cycle classes to buy a 30-pound turkey and “all the fixings” for 15 single seniors to enjoy.

“The joy and gratitude we witnessed from those who received a meal was unbelievable,” the post said. “Each person was delighted that we had thought about them, especially during this isolating time.”

The post also thanked volunteers Robin Werstine Botel, Melissa Paugh, Lauren Field and Gail Henry for helping prepare the meal, as well as Rachel Braman of the I Love Local food truck and SuperValu for donating food containers.

ALSO READ: Skidegate Band Council warns of COVID-19 exposure in Sandspit

Brenna Kowalchuk told the Observer her studio handed out the meals on Easter Saturday after doing a “mental inventory” of single seniors in the community and calling around to ensure they wanted one of the special deliveries.

“Every senior we spoke to was so thrilled that we had considered them,” Kowalchuk said. “That we were taking the time to not only make them a meal, but to call them and ask them if they wanted a meal.”

She said the volunteers who made the deliveries all wore face masks as an extra precaution amid COVID-19, and also used hand sanitizer before and after dropping off each meal.

Kowalchuk added that her studio hopes to supply more meals to residents in need going forward. They have applied for funding to create a meals on wheels-type program that would run for four weeks, she said, if it is approved.

On March 16 the studio cancelled classes until further notice due to COVID-19.

ALSO READ: Haida Gwaii campervan company switches gears in response to COVID-19

