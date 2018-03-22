Val Dennison (left) and Debbie Patterson display the beautiful afghan that Patterson made for this year’s quilt raffle. Diana Forster photo.

Scholarship for Four Lakes area

Diana Forster’s regular correspondence for the Deka Lake area

The Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) Ladies Auxiliary’s (LA) March 7 meeting welcomed new members Teresa Francis and Georgie Westbrook.

The LA is sponsoring a $500 scholarship for the first time this year. It is open to residents of the “Four Lakes” area. If none apply, the residency may be enlarged to include Interlakes from Lone Butte to Lac des Roches.

Food Safe

A Food Safe class is scheduled for May 29 at Deka Firehall. This is only for members of the LA, VFD, Deka Lake & District Ratepayers’ Association and Mountain Spruce Community Centre Society.

If you wish to participate, call Penny Millway at 250-593-4521 to see if space remains.

Chairlift

By way of thanking Dori Dennison for installing the chairlift at Deka Firehall, the LA ladies presented him with a $200 gift certificate for RONA. “Now you won’t have to climb those stairs anymore!”

The LA is looking foward to welcoming the Log Cabin Quilters for lunch at their next meeting, April 4.

Tickets for this year’s raffle, which will be drawn at the August fishing derby, go on sale in early April.

Congratulations

Birthday bubbly goes to Polly Black, Claire Myers and Cheryl Parker. Congratulations to Isabelle and Les Poirier on their 59th wedding anniversary and to Celia and Joe Visccher on their 49th.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– Toddler Play Group is from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on March 23 at the Interlakes Community Centre (ICC.)

– Crib at the Deka Firehall starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 23.

– Darts & Games night at the Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 24.

– The Roe Lake & District Recreation Commission and the ICC both meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 26 at the ICC.

– Family Easter Bingo at the Deka Firehall is on Wednesday, March 28. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Play starts at 7.

– Call 250-593-4869 to book your April 3 foot massage (between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.) at the ICC.

– Bridge Lake Fair meets at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 3 at the Carroll residence.

– The Log Cabin Quilters meet from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 4 at the ICC.

Previous story
Reader Photos: First day of spring around British Columbia

Just Posted

Haida Gwaii wrestlers make history at B.C. tournament

It was the first time a wrestling team from Haida Gwaii has ever competed in the B.C.-wide tournament

Young players skill up at Canada Rugby Sevens

Haida Gwaii students travel to Vancouver to watch the international rugby sevens tournament

Study finds no environmental harm from Fukushima

Another study has shown the B.C. coast has not suffered any adverse… Continue reading

Logging protest at Collison Point

Husby crews lock up gear after group led by Old Massett Haida calls for end of logging at Collison

Tlellagraph: Looking forward to healthy fibre-optics and connectivitea

“Tlell for One! And All for Tlell!” Or maybe not… looks like… Continue reading

Ottawa proposes restricted pot labels, packages

Packaging will include red stop sign with marijuana leaf and ‘THC’

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. landlords collect too much personal information, watchdog says

Report suggests low vacancy rates lead landlords to believe they can collect whatever info they want

Quebec daycare subsidies offer warning for B.C., study says

Over-55 women more likely to join paid workforce than young mothers

Heavy ice off Canada coast strands pod of dolphins, fixating small town

The small Newfoundland community, Heart’s Delight, is fixated on plight of trapped dolphins

Foreign election interference a reality, says Trudeau after Putin re-election

Trudeau said the heavy use of social media and interference by foreign actors are the new reality in elections.

Canadians joining #DeleteFacebook amid fears of electoral meddling

Privacy experts say numerous Canadians are taking to other social media platforms to join in on the #DeleteFacebook hashtag

Schools close as spring snow storm tracks toward Maritime provinces

Schools are closing across the Maritime provinces as a spring snow storm tracks towards the region.

Son of late Canadian professor fights for mother’s release from Iran

Mehran Seyed-Emami’s father, an Iranian-Canadian professor, died in an Iranian jail after being accused of spying.

Most Read

  • Scholarship for Four Lakes area

    Diana Forster’s regular correspondence for the Deka Lake area