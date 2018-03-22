Scholarship for Four Lakes area

Val Dennison (left) and Debbie Patterson display the beautiful afghan that Patterson made for this year’s quilt raffle. Diana Forster photo.

The Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) Ladies Auxiliary’s (LA) March 7 meeting welcomed new members Teresa Francis and Georgie Westbrook.

The LA is sponsoring a $500 scholarship for the first time this year. It is open to residents of the “Four Lakes” area. If none apply, the residency may be enlarged to include Interlakes from Lone Butte to Lac des Roches.

Food Safe

A Food Safe class is scheduled for May 29 at Deka Firehall. This is only for members of the LA, VFD, Deka Lake & District Ratepayers’ Association and Mountain Spruce Community Centre Society.

If you wish to participate, call Penny Millway at 250-593-4521 to see if space remains.

Chairlift

By way of thanking Dori Dennison for installing the chairlift at Deka Firehall, the LA ladies presented him with a $200 gift certificate for RONA. “Now you won’t have to climb those stairs anymore!”

The LA is looking foward to welcoming the Log Cabin Quilters for lunch at their next meeting, April 4.

Tickets for this year’s raffle, which will be drawn at the August fishing derby, go on sale in early April.

Congratulations

Birthday bubbly goes to Polly Black, Claire Myers and Cheryl Parker. Congratulations to Isabelle and Les Poirier on their 59th wedding anniversary and to Celia and Joe Visccher on their 49th.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– Toddler Play Group is from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on March 23 at the Interlakes Community Centre (ICC.)

– Crib at the Deka Firehall starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 23.

– Darts & Games night at the Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 24.

– The Roe Lake & District Recreation Commission and the ICC both meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 26 at the ICC.

– Family Easter Bingo at the Deka Firehall is on Wednesday, March 28. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Play starts at 7.

– Call 250-593-4869 to book your April 3 foot massage (between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.) at the ICC.

– Bridge Lake Fair meets at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 3 at the Carroll residence.

– The Log Cabin Quilters meet from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 4 at the ICC.