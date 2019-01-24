Shaking down at the Cedar House Sessions

Brick’s stacked, and that’s a fact.

But cedar sounds clearer on Haida Gwaii.

Playing on YouTube and the islands’ occasional radio broadcast is a new music series called the Cedar House Sessions.

Recorded live at a real cedar house in Skidegate with bare-wood walls and pockets of pink insulation, each session features some Haida Gwaii music talents or a few who are passing through.

The Minstrel Cramps, billed as a greasy-spoon girl band with a token male drummer and some jelly-roll attitude, were the first to rock a five-song, single-take session.

Marcus Alexander, a one-time Observer cartoonist with a voice for radio, is a Cedar House co-host and one of several people credited for first coming up with the idea.

“I think they were a perfect band to have for our first show,” Alexander said of the Cramps.

“They’re hot right now.”

Getting serious for a minute as his breakfast poutine dawned at Island Sunrise, fellow co-host Pete Moore said plenty of radio stations broadcast live-in-studio shows, from the super professional KEXP in Seattle to Smithers’ CICK 93.9 community radio, which records in a repurposed railcar.

Moore said they got advice from people at both ends of the spectrum and settled on one thing — keep the shows live, even if most people wind up streaming the mixed version later.

“The reason we’re so stubborn about keeping it a live thing is because of the energy it brings,” Alexander said.

“You watch that video, and the band made no mistakes,” Moore said of the Minstrel Cramps’ show.

“It’s so impressive.”

In fact, said Evan Amies-Galonski, the sessions’ sound engineer, the people who book bands for festivals like Arts Wells mostly want to see video of live performances.

Asked about the studio set-up, Amies-Golonski said going live off the floor isn’t much different than a studio record. At the Cedar House, they put each instrument on a separate track so even if the live broadcast is a little off — maybe the vocals are a bit soft — he can mix it properly for the video version.

Besides having Amies-Golonski double up to play sound engineer and drums with the Cramps, the session was recorded by three videographers: Elim Sly-Hooton, Benson Hilgemann, and Josiah Fennell.

“For a lot of bands, this is going to be a very valuable piece of media,” said Moore.

The whole effort, which takes the better part of a weekend, plus extra time for mixing and video editing, is done by volunteers — a happy cross-pollination of the Haida Gwaii Radio Society and the Ging Gang Hla tllGad Independent Music & Arts Collective.

Next to take their turn at the Cedar House will be the punks of Dub Jackson Band, whose set will broadcast on the Haida Gwaii Radio Society page starting at 4 p.m. this Sunday, Jan. 26 before turning up in video about a week later on the Cedar House Sessions channel.

Several other bands and solo acts are lining up to play, said Moore, noting that they welcome all genres, from traditional Haida songs to spoken word and everything in between.

No date has been set yet, but one of the monthly sessions is sure to feature punk duo Jason Camp & The Posers, who won’t go to the studio alone.

“They don’t just want to do the mid-afternoon, quiet little thing,” Moore said.

“Those guys want to throw a party.”

 


observer@haidagwaiiobserver.com
Like us on Facebook

Previous story
Is your dog one of Canada’s top 10 most popular breeds?

Just Posted

Shaking down at the Cedar House Sessions

Brick’s stacked, and that’s a fact. But cedar sounds clearer on Haida… Continue reading

LNG Canada support far outweighs protests, CEO says

Andy Calitz vows completion on schedule at B.C. Natural Resource Forum

Environment Canada warns of strong winds Monday

Monday ferry sailing from Prince Rupert to Haida Gwaii has been cancelled

Investigating change to B.C.’s licence and quota system

MP Ken Hardie hears from fish harvesters how corporations are favoured under current regime

Bad weather delays next Prince Rupert/Haida Gwaii ferry

Stormy weather will delay the next ferry sailing from Prince Rupert to… Continue reading

Paul McCartney to make Vancouver stop on Freshen Up tour

BC Place concert is only Canadian stop listed

B.C. child sent to hospital after hit by vehicle driven by family member

The toddler was hit Wednesday night in Lake Country

VIDEO: Unusual visitor arrives at B.C. home, eats plants and leaves

A Kelowna resident found something unusual with his house plant and then checked his cameras

Man shot by police during arrest in Okanagan

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C has been called to Kelowna

Is your dog one of Canada’s top 10 most popular breeds?

Labs still top the list, French bulldogs move up

Ontario newspaper duo guilty of promoting hate against women and Jews

Your Ward News was meant to be satire but the judge said there was nothing funny about it

New BC SPCA program helps dog owners find the right trainer

Six B.C. companies are already ‘AnimalKind’ accredited

BC school district wants an end to public circulation of test scores

Qualicum asks ministry what steps have been made to mask identity of schools, districts

Venezuelan president orders U.S. diplomats out of the country

Tense standoff between Washington and Caracas after Trump administration recognizes new president

Most Read