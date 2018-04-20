Part of a massive Sitka spruce log got dragged through the soil just beyond the Yakoun River at the end of the Golden Spruce Trail, which trail walkers noticed in December. Noel Wotten, who maintained the trail over 25 years and often fly-fishes the river, said he doubts it was a machine, but almost certainly the force of the Yakoun bursting its banks and flooding the nearby forest. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Signs of the Yakoun’s power

Shifting logs along the Golden Spruce Trail are almost certainly signs of powerful flooding

When the Yakoun River bursts its banks, Noel Wotten goes with a pail to the nearby woods in search of stranded fish.

“A lot of people don’t know just how much the Yakoun River can flood,” said Wotten, who often fly-fishes the river.

The land beyond the Yakoun riverbanks is quite flat, Wotten said, so the flooding can reach about half a kilometre into the surrounding forest.

“When it drops out, there are little pools here and there — they’re often filled with all kinds of fish,” he said. Once he found young cutthroat trout, steelhead, and pink, coho, and chinook salmon all in the same day.

“Every year, I go with my pail and go along and scoop them out, and take them to the river,” he said. The fish are just fine and swim off — otherwise the drying pools are a certain death.

“It’s something that’s probably always happened and always will.”

Wotten spoke with the Observer after reading a story about walkers on the Golden Spruce Trail who recently noticed that the top of the fallen Golden Spruce / Kiidk’yaas had gone — the top six to nine metres of its trunk had been jutting out over the west bank of the Yakoun.

Curiously, just before the trail reaches the east bank, it also seemed that a machine had been used to shift a large Sitka spruce log.

Now a painter and co-owner of the Sitka Studio gallery in Tlell, Wotten used to work in forestry, and for about 25 years one of the jobs his company had was maintaining the Golden Spruce Trail.

After surveying the shifted log by the trail’s end and seeing no sign of machine tracks, Wotten said both it and the missing Golden Spruce top were almost certainly the Yakoun at work.

“I was actually surprised the Golden Spruce stayed as long as it did,” he said, remembering how in the late 1970s, the river ran strong enough to take out a bridge on the mainline forestry road.

“There is a lot of power there.”

Draining some 477 km2 of land, the flow of the Yakoun River usually peaks after heavy rains in October, November and December.

Data from a hydrometer in the river show its level rose to a dramatic peak on Oct. 25 of last year, a day after rainstorms set off landslides across Haida Gwaii, including one that shut the highway between Skidegate and Queen Charlotte.

Wotten said even people with mixed feelings about “catch and release” would enjoy going out with their own fish pail the next time the Yakoun floods.

“Usually they’re small ones,” he said.

“But they’re all very valuable wild fish that it would be very sad to have lost.”

Previous story
Driving Change: A B.C. man’s charitable trip across Canada
Next story
Woman sends support bags to cancer patients across province

Just Posted

Mount Moresby Adventure Camp aims to protect trails, ecosystems with expanded tenure

New tenure boundaries would also allow MMAC to rebuild lakeside dock for campers and general public

Signs of the Yakoun’s power

Shifting logs along the Golden Spruce Trail are almost certainly signs of powerful flooding

The Happy Clam — April 20, 2018

By Marcus Alexander… Continue reading

Court to rule on Husby injunction against protest at Collison Point

A B.C. Supreme Court judge will soon decide whether to grant an… Continue reading

Masset RCMP seek man wanted for assault

Masset police are seeking a man who faces two charges of assault.… Continue reading

Lt.-Gov. Guichon believes she made the right decision in last B.C. election

Outgoing Lt.-Gov Judith Guichon said her most memorable moments weren’t surrounding the election

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

16 of 20 fastest improving B.C. schools are public: Fraser Institute

Independent elementary schools remain at top of the chart in think tank’s annual report card

NAFTA: Talks continue through weekend in scramble to get a deal

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland called negotiations ‘perpetual’

Pulp mill fined $900,000 for leaking effluent into B.C. lake

Mackenzie Pulp Mill pleaded guilty to depositing deleterious substance into water frequented by fish

B.C.’s 2-year lobbying ban starts May 1

Office of the Registrar of Lobbyists can grant exemptions from the prohibition if public interest

Horgan speaks of government’s successes to ‘friends’ at CUPE BC convention

CUPE BC president Paul Faoro said was first time a B.C. premier addressed convention in some time

Speed Skating Canada fires coach Michael Crowe after investigation

Crowe was a coach on the American team from 1983 to 1991 and again from 1999 to 2006

5 things to know about the ongoing influx of asylum seekers in Canada

Number of illegal border crossings are up this year – as RCMP, military, politicians try to combat

Most Read